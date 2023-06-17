Ahead of Modi’s visit, former NASA official fights for ‘critical’ India-US space relations | Latest India News

A former senior official of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US space agency, hailed the importance of India-US relations for space exploration, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ upcoming visit to the White House. U.S. President Joe Biden (L) speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the opening session of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. (REUTERS)

Mike Gold, former associate administrator for space policy and partnerships at NASA, said India-US relations are absolutely essential on earth, and perhaps even more so in space. India will soon become the fourth country to be able to launch its citizens into space and is therefore a world leader in the field, Gold said, adding that he hoped Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden would explore the possibilities. to strengthen cooperation in the field of space during the official visit of the Indian Prime Ministers to the United States next Thursday.

The sky is no longer the limit for Indiait is going to the moon with a lunar rover, and to the sun. I think it’s a wonderful synergy and balance between the Sun and a lunar mission that India is carrying out, he added.

Gold, who is currently the chief growth officer of Florida-based Redwire Space, advocated for the need to bring the two space powers together and said he hoped NASA would accelerate efforts to support human spaceflight goals. of ISRO.

Gold said India is a sleeping giant when it comes to commercial space and the opportunities associated with it should be explored by both nations.

“As we look at where Indian and American relations will evolve, it may start with partnerships with NASA and what is happening with the ISS, but alongside that we should have discussions now between private sector entities and ISRO in operating the new wave of commercial space stations that will eventually succeed the ISS, he said.

Gold is considered the architect of the Artemis Accord, a US-led accord that guides civilian space exploration. India is not a signatory to the agreement.

(With PTI inputs)