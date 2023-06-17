Biden wants to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping





International 17 Jun ’23 17:38 Author : Remy Kock US President Joe Biden has expressed hope to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming months, also expressing suspicion that Chinese leaders are unaware of details surrounding the downing of the Chinese spy balloon last February.

US President Joe Biden has expressed hope to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming months, also expressing suspicion that Chinese leaders are unaware of details surrounding the downing of the Chinese spy balloon last February. ( Xinhua/Li Xueren ) "China has some administrative difficulties compared to the United States," Biden said. "And it has nothing to do with knocking the ball down. I don't think the Chinese leadership even knew where the thing was, what was on board or what was going on at all. Read also | Republicans continue to support Trump, but the relationship also shows cracks Biden also thinks China sees the balloon saga as embarrassing rather than a deliberate action. Just before boarding the government Air Force One plane to kick off his re-election campaign in Philadelphia, he expressed hopes of meeting Xi in the coming months. blinking Interesting detail: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is on his way to Beijing to meet with Chinese officials to ease tensions between the two countries and avoid a conflict between the world's two largest economies. Read also | "No one can ignore the seriousness of the situation surrounding Trump" Blinken was supposed to visit China earlier, but due to the commotion surrounding the Chinese spy balloon, that visit could not take place. The balloon was shot down by a fighter jet near the coast of South Carolina last February after drifting from the west coast to the east coast.

