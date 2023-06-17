Boris Johnson becomes a columnist for the Daily Mail





A week after having resigned with a bang from his post as MP, Boris Johnson is already back, but not necessarily where he was expected: he was hired as a columnist by the conservative tabloid Daily mail. The former prime minister’s first weekly column appeared online late Friday afternoon, bring it back BBC. The tablod that was one of Mr Johnson’s staunchest supporters when he was Prime Ministerreminds British radio and television a salularrives in its pages of one of the most witty and original feathers in the sector. Lintress has promised to publish content without any filters, on the most varied topics: I may even have to cover politics, but I will of course try to do so as little as possible unless absolutely necessary. enough to make his political enemies shudder, starting with the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak For his first columnthe former Prime Minister wisely chose a subject far from any controversy, notes the BBC: he wrote about a weight-loss drug he had tried, which worked miraculously with one of his ministers, but not on him. But this semblance of a return to basics Boris Johnson was a trainee journalist at the Time before devoting himself to politics was not done without one of those scandals of which the former Prime Minister has the secret. He has clearly rape the ministerial code, by failing to consult upstream the commission responsible for supervising the appointments elected in the private sector, as it is nevertheless required to do, explains the BBC. The said commission, notified 30 minutes before the announcement of the news, would have been presented with a fait accompli. The committee does not have the power to enforce its recommendations or punish MPs or former MPs who have broken the rules, but it can issue public reprimands.specifies the public media. unknown element

