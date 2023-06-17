Egypt calls for immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

Egyptian-Turkish relations are approaching a new turning point, adding to the acceleration of the positive movement in terms of rapprochement between Cairo and Ankara, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to go to Turkey, according to the Turkish Charg d’Affaires in Cairo, Ambassador Salih Mutlu. Chan.

Shan did not specify in his statements, which were reported by the Turkish newspaper “Zaman”, the place of the next summit, saying only that “the two leaders will determine the place of the meeting, which will be held in Ankara or Cairo . ”

This summit, if held, will be the second direct meeting between the Egyptian and Turkish presidents, after their meeting at the end of last year in the Qatari capital. Doha, on the sidelines of their presence at the opening of the FIFA World Cup, a meeting that broke the deadlock in relations that had lasted since 2013, following the overthrow of the regime of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, strongly supported by Turkey as part of its adoption of a project to empower the Muslim Brotherhood organization in several Arab countries since 2011, in the aftermath of what became known as the Arab Spring.

Improve diplomatic relations

The Egyptian president had congratulated his Turkish counterpart in a phone call late last month on his re-election after his success in the second round of the Turkish presidential elections, and the two presidents decided to immediately start improving their relations. diplomatic. between the two countries and the exchange of ambassadors. President Sisi.

For his part, Dr. Tariq Fahmy, professor of political science at Cairo University, affirmed that the ground was now ready for the holding of an Egyptian-Turkish summit, citing in this regard a certain number of agreements noted in the file of bilateral relations during the last period.

Fahmy explained to Asharq Al-Awsat that the summit was successful before it was held, noting that a number of factors lead to consider the holding of this summit as an urgent necessity at a time when the Turkish President begins a new mandate, in during which he wants to confirm the orientations of his new policy towards the region, as well as Cairo’s response to these new orientations.

Serious Understandings

He underlined that the recent period had been marked by what he described as serious understandings on bilateral issues, and that there were no more disputes between the two parties, in addition to the succession of visits and mutual contacts between the two parties, emphasizing that the summit would be an opportunity to translate the positive measures underway and turn them into milestones. process, which he considered an important issue for the Egyptian and Turkish sides.

The professor of political science at Cairo University expressed his belief that the summit, if held, whether in Cairo or Ankara, will focus first on bilateral frameworks, then move on to regional issues, and will have positive repercussions on a number of regional files in which Cairo and Ankara are involved. active roles.

Last week, the new Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, discussed with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, ways to normalize relations between the two countries, and the contacts focused on bilateral cooperation issues and the exchange of visits at different levels.

Fidan was not far from the file of relations with Egypt, if by his position as head of Turkish intelligence, he was close to the developments witnessed in the course of relations between the two countries over the past two years.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (Reuters)

Direct meetings

The past few months have witnessed a number of face-to-face meetings between the foreign ministers of the two countries, with the Egyptian foreign minister visiting Turkey twice in less than 6 weeks, the first being to bring support for the Turkish government following the February attack. 6 earthquake, which was hailed by the authorities. Turkey and Egypt also provided relief to earthquake victims.

On the other hand, the then Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, visited Cairo last March and told a press conference at the headquarters of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry that he was planned to meet the presidents of the two countries.

Karam Saeed, a researcher on Turkish affairs, considered that the upcoming holding of an Egyptian-Turkish summit would not be surprising, noting that the context of relations between the two countries confirms the existence of a push towards this step, which will be, as he said, a great breakthrough that culminates in what he has witnessed. The course of relations over the past two years.

Saeed told Asharq Al-Awsat that the phone call between Sisi and Erdogan after the latter’s victory in the Turkish presidential elections embodied the nature of the political will of the leaders of the two countries to raise the level of relations and not leave it to ministerial discussions. or between officials of the two countries, which “reflects a desire to solve problems at the top”. .

Allergies disappeared

The Turkish affairs researcher expressed his belief that the summit could indeed be “narrow” given the disappearance of “political calculations or sensitivities” that may have been raised in the Turkish elections, and used by the parties of opposition to attack Erdogan, whose policies and positions have caused deterioration at an earlier stage. Relations with Egypt.

Saeed touched on another dimension reflected in the Egyptian-Turkish summit, when it was convened, which is the confirmation of the success of the policy of the Egyptian State in the management of its external relations, in particular with the countries which have supported the Brotherhood in the post-Arab revolutions. of 2011.

He stressed that Sisi’s meeting with Erdogan, who was the organisation’s biggest supporter, would be a “significant message” to the forces of political Islam of their miscalculation and inability to correctly read the trends of the relations between the countries, in addition to what the Egypt-Turkish summit could cause, exacerbating the state of crisis within the structures of the organization. The Brotherhood, which is currently experiencing divisions between several fronts; More particularly the Istanbul and London fronts.

fraternity

Over the past two years, the Turkish authorities have taken a number of strict measures against elements affiliated with the “Brotherhood” and their media originating from Turkish territory, and imposed controls to curb their incitement against the Egyptian authorities, which was considered at the time of Turkish signals confirming its seriousness in turning the page on the tension with Cairo. .

Although Karam Said believes that the Brotherhoods card no longer has any value or usefulness in the file of Turkish relations with Egypt, it is likely that the summit between the presidents of the two countries will be held in Cairo, so that its impact will be greater on the forces of political Islam, like Erdogan, who persevered for years, will be received. Attacking the Egyptian state and the person of its president, in Cairo, is a very strong message, which can be considered as an “implicit apology” for previous campaigns of attacks, in addition to the fact that the protocol of the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs was the initiator. of the visit to Turkish lands in the aftermath of the earthquake last February.