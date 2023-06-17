There is a Prabowo-Jokowi banner in the PT DI hangar





KURNIA YUNITA RAHAYU A banner celebrating Defend ID’s first anniversary using a photo of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and President Joko Widodo hangs at PT Dirgantara Indonesia hangar, Thursday (6/15/2023) afternoon. To celebrate this anniversary, Prabowo was invited to give a speech to the leaders and employees of Defend ID member companies. Banners celebrating the first anniversary of Defend ID, the state-owned defense industry holding company, hang in the middle of the hangar at PT Dirgantara Indonesia, Bandung City, West Java, Thursday (6/15/ 2023) afternoon. On a white background, the banner is dominated by a photo of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and President Joko Widodo who are both wearing white shirts in a military tactical vehicle. Prabowo was driving, while Jokowi was in the passenger seat. Below the banner is a stage equipped with a podium reserved for Prabowo. During the 1st Defend IDs Day event, the Minister of Defense was invited to address the leaders and employees of PT Len Industri, PT Pindad, PT Dirgantara Indonesia, PT Dahana and PT PAL Indonesia who surrounded him.

In a speech lasting about an hour, Jokowi’s name was mentioned several times by Prabowo. Starting from issues related to the development of the defense industry, downstream policies, job creation programs. In fact, Prabowo also pointed out that with all these policies, Indonesia has taken the right steps to achieve its goal of becoming a developed country. KOMPAS/RONY ARIYANTO NUGROHO The atmosphere as thousands of state-owned defense industry employees listen to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto deliver a speech during the 1st DEFEND ID’s Day event at PT Dirgantara Indonesia Hangar, Bandung, West Java on Thursday (15/6/2023). I am part of the government of Pak Jokowi. I am inside, I was outside. Once rivals, now subordinates. I witnessed his strategy (which) was correct and his decisions were always pro-Indonesian and pro-Indonesian, Prabowo said to the applause of the audience. It didn’t stop there, Jokowi’s name was also mentioned in Prabowo’s remarks after he handed over 25 motorbikes to village supervisors (babinsa) at District Military Command (Koramil) 0912/Lembang, West Bandung Regency, Friday (16/6) morning. Prabowo, who came dressed in his beige safari shirt, was greeted not only by Babinsa, Koramil troops and the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum, but also by local residents from adults to children. Arrived at Koramil 0912/Lembang, Prabowo shook hands with locals who were queuing one by one. He also had time to carry a toddler in camouflage. Prabowo conveyed Jokowi’s greetings to them. Read also: Proposed as PAN vice-presidential candidate, Prabowo immediately consults the president KOMPAS/RONY ARIYANTO NUGROHO Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was greeted by children upon his arrival at Lembang 0912 Military Command Headquarters, West Bandung Regency, West Java on Friday (16/6/2023) I convey the greetings of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the Commander-in-Chief, Pak Joko Widodo, expresses the appreciation of the government for the work of the territorial apparatus throughout Indonesia. Also recalling that the territory must be very close, very close, always close to the people, he said. Lately, Prabowo has been seen as close to Jokowi. Finally, both attended the inauguration of the Tzu Chi Hospital in North Jakarta on Wednesday (14/6). Long before that, since November 2022, Prabowo and Jokowi have also frequently appeared together. In fact, it is speculated that Jokowi provided support to General Party Chairman Gerindra to qualify for the 2024 presidential election. Accompanied by politicians During his working visit to Bandung, Prabowo was also accompanied by a number of Geindra party politicians. Mochammad Iriawan or Irwan Bule, one of them. The former president of PSSI, who joined Gerindra last April, took part in the Defend ID and Koramil 0912/Lembang events. I convey the greetings of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the Commander-in-Chief, Pak Joko Widodo, expresses the appreciation of the government for the work of the territorial apparatus throughout Indonesia. Let us also remember that the territory must be very close, very close, always close to the people Amidst the crowd of Koramil residents, Dedi Mulyadi, a former regent of Purwakarta and DPR member from the Golkar party faction who had recently moved to Gerindra, was seen. Met after the event, Dedi said he had an emotional bond with Gerindra and Prabowo for a long time. By joining Gerindra, he wants to help Prabowo win the 2024 presidential election. Dedi does not deny that his presence among the inhabitants of Lembang is part of this commitment. I am in Subang today. Listen Pak Prabowo is here, yes I say hello, he said. Nevertheless, Prabowo emphasized that his activities in Bandung were carried out with the aim of fulfilling his duties as Minister of Defence. During working visits, he never wanted to talk about practical politics, including when asked by journalists. KOMPAS/RONY ARIYANTO NUGROHO Rows of motorcycles donated by the Ministry of Defense handed over by Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto to Village Superintendents (Babinsa) at Lembang 0912 Military Command Headquarters, West Bandung Regency, West Java, Friday (16/6/2023 ). Earlier, a Gerindra party board member, Andre Rosiade, revealed that Prabowo does not want to have to do presidential election-related activities on weekdays. Prabowo only goes on political safaris on weekends or public holidays. Also Read: Ganjar and Prabowo Spreads’ Duo Speech, Prabowo-Muhaimin Meet Contacted separately, defense minister spokesman Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak said events attended directly by Prabowo were usually accompanied by banners or billboards. Regarding the agenda at the Koramil, it was a routine visit which was usually made by the Minister of Defence. Although it was interspersed with greetings to residents and there were a number of politicians accompanying it, it was not related to the 2024 presidential election. No, Dahnil said

