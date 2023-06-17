Fact check: Manmohan Singh’s viral tweets praising Narendra Modi are fake





An image of two apparent tweets from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is going viral on social media. Text in the viral image shows the former prime minister praising current prime minister Narendra Modi while taking a swipe at Congress saying that unlike Modi he had no freedom to take decisions while he was prime minister. The image appears to be a collage of two apparent tweets from Singh and the following is written in the middle section joining the two tweets: “I’m proud of the Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi”. Tweets in Hindi can be translated as: 1. “I could also have made such important decisions for the country but Congress never gave me that freedom, Narendra Modi makes his decisions himself, that’s why the country is improving.” 2. “Today, I say this without any inhibitions, in this whole world there cannot be another leader or prime minister like Modi.” Facebook user Lokesh Kumar Arya shared the image on June 6 with a Hindi caption that read, “What should I say, Manmohan Singh ji himself said it all. Members of Congress, now your reality is out in the open…” ,

he

… posted by Lokesh Kumar Arya on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 The image is viral on WhatsApp. Some Twitter users also shared it on Twitter and Facebook. Alt News has received multiple requests to verify the image. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Fact check To verify the authenticity of the tweet, we searched for the Twitter account mentioned in the images. The photo shows that the username of the account that apparently shared the tweets is ‘@manmohan_5’. We found that no such account existed.

A search for relevant keywords led us to a few reports from 2021 where the same claim was denied by some fact-checking organizations. Some of these reports also featured a tweet from Congress leader Saral Patel from 2020. In the tweet, he mentioned that the accounts claiming to be Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh were fake. If these were real Twitter handles of the leaders, they would have the badge verified, he added. (Archive) Tired of people asking if this account is genuine or not. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last, so be clear once and for all. If Sonia Ji or MMS Ji decides to come to Twitter, they will have a VERIFIED Twitter account. So please do not follow fake accounts. https://t.co/O7vwVrYaxX Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) June 19, 2020 The Times of India also reported on this point. We have found several archived tweets of the ‘@manmohan_5’ account until 2021, including the those in the viral image. The records do not show the blue tick which would suggest the account is verified.

We also came across a Facebook post from 2012 made by Manmohan Singh’s official Facebook page announcing the launch of the official Twitter account of the former Prime Minister’s office. It also had a link to the @PMOIndia Twitter page which links to the said page with information related to the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The official Prime Minister’s Office Twitter account was launched today. Follow him on @PMOIndia | https://twitter.com/#!/PMOIndia posted by Dr. Manmohan Singh on Monday, January 23, 2012 Therefore, the former Prime Minister of the country does not have a Twitter account and the username mentioned in the apparent tweets does not lead to any existing Twitter account. Therefore, it is clear that the image is transformed to look like Manmohan Singh was praising Narendra Modi. The tweets are fake. Donate to Alt News!

Independent journalism that speaks truth to power and is free from corporate and political control is only possible when people start contributing. Please consider donating to this initiative to fight fake news and misinformation. Donate now Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.altnews.in/fact-check-viral-manmohan-singh-tweets-praising-narendra-modi-are-fake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos