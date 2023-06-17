American capitalists are with me. But will that be enough? – Corriere.it





Xi Jinping received Bill Gates with great fanfare in Beijing. The Chinese communist leader called the philanthropist and Microsoft founder the first American friend I’ve met this year. Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State was arriving in Beijing from Washington, Anthony Blink, whom Xi surely does not consider a friend. Diplomatic and even military tension between the two superpowers remains high.

The meeting with Gates follows a series of visits to China by American capitalistssince the People’s Republic reopened its borders after the pandemic: among the most publicized that I can remember Tim Cook from Apple, Elon Musk of Tesla, the banker Jamie Dimon by JP Morgan Chase. None of these had been received face to face by Xi Jinping as happened in the case of Gatesbut everyone else, however, had had meetings with senior members of the Chinese leadership team.

Can I speculate why Gates was treated even better than the others? Apple has a major industrial presence in China where it manufactures 85% of its iPhones and iPads but has announced plans to move 40% to India and Vietnam, providing the most famous example of “friend-shoring” or relocation to friendly countries. Therefore, Cook is seen as a valuable friend to China but with an ominous intent to diversify his friendships and balance the risks.

Musk another notable partner, his Tesla has the largest factory in the world in the People’s Republic; decisively contributed to the first take-off of the “made in China” electric car. But also the majority shareholder of a social media – Twitter – banned in China; as well as the head of Space X which provides its satellite services to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In short, Musk is another character that the Chinese respect and esteem, even if they have some suspicions about his reliability.

As for Gates, because he no longer has operational leverage over Microsoft For years, he hasn’t been blamed for Microsoft’s decision to move its Asian team of artificial intelligence researchers from China to Canada, a move certainly unwelcome by China’s communist leaders.

