Alex Chisholm, official responsible for handing over Boris Johnson’s diary to police, is knighted





The senior official involved in handing over Boris Johnson’s coronavirus diaries to police has been knighted in King’s birthday honours. Alex Chisholm, Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary and Civil Service Chief Operating Officer, was awarded for his contribution to public service. The top mandarin, who is expected to feature prominently in the Covid investigation, faced a fierce backlash from Mr Johnson’s allies last month when his department passed extracts from the diaries of former prime ministers to the police, which which prompted accusations of political confusion and defamation. Cabinet Office sources said officials were obliged by the Civil Service Code to pass the information to authorities as they feared the entries would detail potential breaches of coronavirus rules. They were discovered by lawyers working on Mr Johnson’s official submission to the Covid inquiry. The Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police have confirmed they are considering rallies which Mr Johnson attended, including welcoming visitors to Downing Street and Checkers when he held the top job. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said the allegations were completely untrue and suggested the allegations were made for political purposes. Complaint of discrimination Mr Chisholm, who was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath, also made headlines when he was named along with the Cabinet Office and other senior officials in a discrimination complaint filed by a former civil servant of the Treasury. Labor court documents released in April revealed that he had requested that his name be removed from the case on the grounds that it had been wrongly included. But this was denied by the court judge, although he acknowledged that the role he allegedly played in the complaint was relatively minor. A Cabinet Office spokesman said: We are defending these claims and cannot comment further on an ongoing industrial tribunal. Mr Chisholm is one of the most senior civil servants, having spent the better part of a decade in senior posts in Whitehall in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy , which has since split into two new divisions and the Cabinet Office. He is responsible for driving civil service reform as well as leading its 8,000 employees. He previously headed the Competition and Markets Authority, a taxpayer-funded watchdog that seeks to help individuals, businesses and the UK economy by tackling unfair behaviour.

