Pakistani literary icon dies aged 78





Amjad Islam Amjad, news of the death of a literary legend has shocked the poetry industry. Amjad Islam Amjad has written over 40 books throughout his 50 year career and has also been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. He has won numerous accolades for his literary works and television screenplays, including Pride of Performance. Dramas Waris, Dehleez, Samandar, Raat, Waqt and Apnay Log are just some of his well-known productions. He has also translated Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein, a collection of Urdu poems written by African poets. Amjad Islam Death of Amjad: what happened to the Pakistani literary icon? Amjad Islam Amjad, a renowned playwright and poet, died Friday in Lahore at the age of 78. According to his family, Pakistani writer Amjad died of a heart attack. He received the Necip Fazil International Culture and Art Award from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey for his contributions outside Pakistan. According to the Turkish leader, who spoke at the ceremony, one of the most important poets in contemporary Urdu literature is Amjad Islam Amjad. According to Dr. Nauman Niaz, a sports journalist, Amjad was one of the finest playwrights, a poet of the highest caliber, a former college cricketer and an exceptional human being. He added that it was a pleasure to host him on several shows from 1995 to 1996 and to work with him. Tributes paid to Amjad Islam Amjad Shahbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister, expressed his deep sadness and grief over the tragic passing of Amjad Islam Amjad. He expressed his sympathy to the family of the deceased. Furthermore, President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed his sadness over his passing. Additionally, he paid tribute to the veteran author on Twitter while sharing some of his poetry. Meanwhile, several well-known people and celebrities have expressed their shock, grief and condolences to his family. Actor Imran Abbas said the death of Amjad Islam Amjad Sahab marked the end of an era. He added that it was the most depressing day in Urdu poetry. Amjad Islam Amjad Professional Achievements The lyricist started his career as a lecturer in the Govt. MAO College in Lahore. From 1975 to 1979 he was a director of the Pakistan Television Corporations before returning to teaching. Amjad was chosen as the chief executive of the Urdu Scientific Councils in 1989. He was also the director of the Children Library Complexes project. Amjad Islam Amjad has also written dramas based on criticism. Many national and international prizes have been awarded to him. In 1987 and 1998 he received the Pride of Performance and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Later, in 1998, he was also awarded the prestigious Tamgh-e-Imtiaz. Amjad Islam Biography Details of Amjad Explored On August 4, 1944, in Lahore, Amjad was born. In 1967, he obtained his master’s degree in Urdu from Punjab University. He was hired as an Urdu teacher at MAO College, Lahore in 1968. Until 1975, he was still a teacher there. He was appointed deputy director of the Punjabs Arts Council in August of the same year. He played a crucial role in the literary community. Varis, Din and Fishar among many other well-known dramas are just some of his works. His famous television drama Khuwab Jaagtay Hain won an award in 1975.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://surprisesports.com/celebrity-news/amjad-islam-amjad-death-pakistan-literary-icon-died-at-the-age-of-78/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos