Trump cruises, DeSantis flatlines in polls even after bomb indictment





Post-launch bounces for DeSantis and former VP Mike Pence? Not according to public polls. A bump for Senator Tim Scott (SC) after his official kickoff? Yes, but just enough to propel him into the mid-numbers, roughly tied for third place with Pence and Scotts, fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley.

And, more importantly, Trump’s grip on GOP primary voters remains mostly unaffected despite his federal indictment last week on charges of leaking with classified White House documents. Nationally, Trump has been more than 50% in the RealClearPolitics average since early April following his other criminal indictment, in New York and the three polls conducted mostly or entirely after his second indictment show him between 51% and 53%.

The lack of movement between the candidates over an otherwise busy period suggests the race is, overall, stable. Trump leads DeSantis whose support has faded somewhat since the start of this year, with the other candidates still vying for a foothold. And it should stay that way for the next two months, until the first televised debate on August 23.

Trump: Stable with Republicans, but trouble looms

Trump’s first indictment charges brought earlier this spring by a Manhattan grand jury in the silence case involving porn star Stormy Daniels actually boosted Trump in the Republican primary.

That’s not happening this time, at least not so far, though there’s also been no indication that the federal charges Trump faces in Florida are making Republican primary voters less likely to say they want to. that he be the party’s candidate in 2024.

Trump leads DeSantis, his closest competitor, by at least 30 points in all three national polls conducted mostly or entirely after the announcement of the federal indictment. And it’s just above 50% in each of the surveys, from The Messenger/HarrisX (53%), Quinnipiac University (53%) and The Economist/YouGov (51%).

On the day of Trump’s first indictment, he was 46% in the RealClearPolitics national average, with DeSantis at 30%. Within a week, Trump was over 50%. He now leads DeSantis, 52% to 21%.

But Trump’s sustained strength in the GOP primary belies his precarious position with the global electorate. A new NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist College poll conducted after the indictment and released Friday found that a majority of registered voters want Trump to drop out of the race, and about half (49%) think he broke the law, according to other investigations. showing that Americans are widely concerned about Trump’s conduct.

DeSantis: Where’s the rebound?

DeSantis’ 9-point drop over the past two-and-a-half months is also evidence that the Florida governor hasn’t seen much improvement since launching his campaign in late May. He was at 23% in the Quinnipiac poll this week, statistically unchanged from the 25% he had recorded in the previous Quinnipiacs poll, which was conducted in the days before his announcement.

In fact, DeSantis’ vote share of RealClearPolitics’ national average today is the same as it was on May 24, the day he launched his campaign: 21%.

Of course, the nomination won’t be decided by a concurrent national primary, and DeSantis’ allies have made it clear they’re banking on a strong performance in Iowa, which holds the first caucuses, likely next January.

There haven’t been many independent polls in Iowa lately, the only recent poll in the RealClearPolitics database is from online outlet American Greatness, friend of Trump more than a year ago week, but other data streams suggest that DeSantis’ Iowa push is continuing in earnest.

Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis super PAC, is the top spender on the airwaves in Iowa this week, though North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgums’ campaign is a close second (and campaigns typically pay fares lower publicity rates than outside groups like super PACs, meaning Burgum’s money is likely going further than Never Back Downs).

The Plot: Signs of Life for Scott, Christie

Although Trump and DeSantis remain stagnant, there are smaller moves among the candidates battling their way out of lower tiers.

Scott, who launched his campaign the same week as DeSantis, saw a slight increase in his polls. It has averaged around 4% in national polls since its launch, and it reached 7% in an American Greatness poll in New Hampshire this week.

Besides the self-funded Burgum, Scott and its allied super PAC, Trust in the Mission PAC, were the main advertisers this week in New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, another candidate is also rising in the New Hampshire polls: former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Christie, who kicked off his campaign last week at a town hall just outside Manchester, is banking on a strong showing in the nation’s first primary state. And two polls this week put him third or tied for third: He was even with Scott at 7% in the American Greatness poll, and he also hit 9% in a New Hampshire poll by the website conservative New Hampshire Journal on Friday. .

