The Emperor of Japan arrives in Indonesia for his first state visit and meets with President Joko Widodo





JAKARTA, KOMPA.TV – Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived in Jakarta on Saturday (6/17/2023) for their first state visit since taking the throne as emperors in 2019. “I am very happy to be able to visit the landmark year of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Indonesia and the 50th anniversary of friendship and cooperation between Japan and ASEAN,” Naruhito said at a press conference before leaving for Indonesia on Thursday (6/15/2023). According to a report by the Straits Times, Saturday (6/17/2023) their June 17-23 visit to Southeast Asia’s largest economy included a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at a palace in South Jakarta, and a visit to a military cemetery to honor soldiers from Indonesia and Japan. The Japanese controlled Indonesia for more than three years during and after World War II, wresting it from the Dutch East Indies without a fight and destroying the image of Dutch superiority. Japan’s surrender at the end of the war paved the way for Indonesia’s independence in 1945, although the Dutch attempted to reclaim its former colony. “Since the war, Japan has worked hard to contribute to international peace and prosperity of Asian countries including Indonesia,” Emperor Naruhito told reporters on Thursday ahead of the trip. “Based on the diplomatic history of the two countries, I hope this visit will help deepen the friendly relations between our countries.” Also Read: PUPR Moment Minister Basuki Welcomes Arrival of Japanese Emperor Naruhito Naruhito felt that Indonesia is a country rich in diversity, with the largest population and economy of scale in ASEAN, “And I’m sure Indonesia will play an important role in the international community. When the Emperor and Empress visited Japan as state guests in 1991, they were treated with great warm hospitality and from time to time they talk to them,” Emperor Naruhito said before leaving. for Jakarta. The royal couple will visit a military cemetery in South Jakarta, where 28 former Japanese soldiers are buried who lived and fought in Jakarta during Indonesia’s War of Independence between 1945 and 1949. They will also visit a newly built MRT station in Jakarta with help from Japan, and a pumping station funded by Tokyo to prevent flooding. Apart from this, the emperor is also due to travel to the Central Java city, Yogyakarta, to meet Sultan of Yogyakarta Hamengkubuwono X, as well as visit Borobudur Temple, the largest Buddhist temple in the world. The royal couple have gradually begun to perform public duties after limiting their activities during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, they are making their first trip abroad since ascending the throne to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London. The Japanese monarchy had previously visited Indonesia in 1962 and 1991.

