Here’s how Republicans are defending Trump





Republicans must again decide whether and how to defend former President Donald Trump from his legal troubles.

Last Friday, the Department of Justice released its 37-count indictment against Trump, exposing the US government’s argument that Trump lied, conspired and attempted to hide classified documents at his residence in Mar -a-Lago after leaving the White House. He is the first former US president to face federal charges.

While some Republicans have remained silent or even condemned Trump’s actions, many have rushed to his defense, often coming up with creative ways to insist that the Justice Department not prosecute the former president.

Trump is accused of breaking seven laws and charged with 37 counts.

Here’s how some GOP members are defending Trump:

The bathroom was secure

Rep. of Florida Byron Donalds: There are 33 bathrooms at Mar-a-Lago. So don’t act like it’s just a random bathroom that guests can walk into.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy: Is it a good image to have boxes in a garage that open all the time? A bathroom door locks.

The federal indictment alleges that Trump stored classified documents “in various locations around Mar-a-Lago, including an office space, his bedroom, and the particularly unconventional storage areas of a bathroom.” bath and shower.

The indictment even included a color photo of more than two dozen boxes on the marble bathroom floors.

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of documents stored in a bathroom and shower in the Lake Room at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach , in Florida. Department of Justice via AP

And although most bathroom doors lock, they usually lock from the inside.

Trump is not a spy

WSJ Editorial Board: As cavalier as he was with classified records, Mr. Trump did not accept bribes or betray secrets to Russia. The FBI recovered the missing documents during their raid on Mar-a-Lago, so there are likely no more secret attack plans for Mr. Trump to show off.

Fox News host Mark Levin: There’s not a syllable of evidence here that information under the Espionage Act was passed to spies, to enemies, to foreign countries, not a only.

Senator Lindsey Graham: The espionage charges are absolutely ridiculous. Whether you like Trump or not, he did not commit espionage. He did not broadcast, divulge, or provide information to any foreign power or news agency to harm this country. He’s not a spy. He is overloaded.

Thirty-one of the 37 charges against Trump stem from the Espionage Act of 1917. The indictment accuses Trump of unlawfully keeping documents that detail some of America’s best-kept secrets and of ‘s’ endeavor” to obstruct the government’s efforts to recover them, among other charges. .

Government stealth spies like those seen in Hollywood thrillers are charged under the Espionage Act, but so is an individual who deliberately withholds national defense information and does not turn it over to government officials. when they try to retrieve them.

Trump could declassify anything he wanted

Rep. Beth Van Duyne: As president, Trump could declassify anything he wanted.

Many of the former president’s defenders have argued that Trump can declassify anything as president, and Trump himself has claimed he declassified the documents.

You’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified, even thinking about it, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in September 2022.

But the indictment argues that Trump knew his administration had not completed the standard declassification process, and it accuses Trump of showing the documents to people without security clearance, including a book author. .

As president, I could have declassified it, Trump said on a recording. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.

And Biden?

McCarthy: We have a sitting president who had classified documents dating back decades to his time as vice president and as a senator. Yet he is now arming the federal government to prosecute his main political adversary. Where is the equality of justice before the law?

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: The press is having a blast saying there were documents in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago. Well, my goodness, last time I checked Joe Biden had paperwork filed in an unlocked garage next to his old Corvette and that’s an absolute double standard.

Some of the president’s former supporters have drawn comparisons between his handling of classified information and that of President Joe Biden, but experts say the cases are markedly different.

Attorneys for Bidens discovered a small number of classified documents in a closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, the president’s special counsel said, and the White House attorneys’ office informed the National Archives. the same day.

In the Trump case, the National Archives informed its staff in May 2021 that some documents appeared to be missing. It wasn’t until January 2022 that Trump and his team returned 15 boxes of documents to the archives, which discovered they contained classified material. The FBI then obtained information that Trump had more government documents before issuing a subpoena for their return.

An August search of Mar-a-Lago later revealed that more than 100 classified documents remained on the property, which ultimately led to charges being brought against the former president.

Hillary Clinton was spared

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace: Hillary Clinton used a hammer to destroy evidence of a private email server and classified information on that server and was never charged. The same standard should apply to everyone, including Donald Trump.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert: Yesterday Hillary Clinton had the nerve to sell goods as she rejoiced at Trump’s indictment. Our country’s two-tier justice system is completely out of control. Hillary has committed more crimes than anyone and here she sells hats and laughs.

The FBI investigated Clinton for months over her use of a private email server as secretary of state to determine whether she mishandled classified information.

In 2016, then-FBI director James Comey said that Clinton had been extremely negligent in her handling of classified information, but that no reasonable prosecutor would press charges against her, and that her actions had not risen to the level of criminality or warrant of indictment. .

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in New York in 2022. Seth Wenig / AP File

But Trump has now been accused of mishandling classified documents and trying to obstruct government efforts to retrieve them, which experts say are more serious allegations than Clinton ever made. been confronted.

The Biden administration wants revenge on Trump

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley: We see for the first time in American history…a sitting President of the United States trying to throw his opponent in jail.

Andy Biggs, Rep. Arizona: We mourn another example of our government’s militarization against its people. We will use every process, every court, every legislature, every state, every local, every voice and every law to restore our nation. We are Americans and we will overcome, God willing.

Some Trump allies have repeatedly claimed that indicting the former president on criminal charges is proof that Biden’s Justice Department is persecuting his chief political rival.

Biden, determined to signal the Justice Department’s alleged independence from politics, did not comment on the indictment, and he also asked his staff to refrain from speaking out. publicly against the former president.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith, the former chief prosecutor of the special court in The Hague, as special counsel presiding over the two investigations into the former president, saying the move was in the public interest because Trump and Biden are candidates in the next election.

Trump called the attorney general’s decision an appalling and horrific abuse of power.

