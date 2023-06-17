PM Modi to lead 2023 Yoga Day celebrations with people from over 180 countries at UN Headquarters





By India Today News Desk: People from more than 180 countries from different walks of life, including diplomats, academics and entrepreneurs, are expected to take part in International Yoga Day celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on June 21, officials said. sources told the PTI news agency on Saturday. A notable culmination of the overseas successes of the Prime Minister Modi-led government and comprehensive measures to boost India’s global image was the proclamation of June 21 as International Yoga Day during its first year in power. As the BJP-led government in the Center completes nine years of its rule and the leaders publicize its achievements, the decision to hold the yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters, where the proclamation was made, is significant . The government is making every effort to make this event a resounding success. READ ALSO | Prime Minister Modi will visit the United States and Egypt from June 20-25. Here is his agenda for the trip According to official sources, people from more than 180 countries will participate in the Yoga Day event. They will include diplomats, leaders, artists, cultural figures, academics and entrepreneurs. Prime Minister Modi, who will make a first state visit to the United States from June 21-25, will lead the ninth annual celebration of International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on its North Lawn . After being elected in 2014, Prime Minister Modi gave his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly where he called for the adoption of an International Day of Yoga, describing the ancient Indian tradition as a priceless gift to humanity. “Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between man and nature, a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but about discovering the meaning of oneness with oneself, the world and nature,” said the Prime Minister. His call resonated around the world, and a December 2014 resolution put forward by India was backed by a record 175 UN member states. The resolution highlighted the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyles that promote good health. In recent years, the ruling BJP government has made strenuous efforts to make yoga more popular in India and abroad. Several leaders including Prime Minister Modi attended mass yoga sessions in different parts of the country to commemorate the day. READ ALSO | How to exercise without getting out of bed? yes you can do that

