I’ve never seen this kind of expression on Donald Trump before

Wall Street Journal reporter Deborah Acosta describes her observations as she sat directly behind Donald Trump during his arraignment in Miami on Tuesday. “When he stood up and turned to leave the courtroom, he was looking at the floor and he was pressing his lips together, pressing them tightly,” she told Alex Witt. “And then the corners of his mouth dropped into the deepest frown I’ve ever seen on anyone in my entire life.” June 17, 2023

