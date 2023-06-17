Former Trump lawyer turned witness against him loses probation release request





NEW YORK (AP) The former personal attorney for former President Donald Trump and the main witness against him in his New York state criminal prosecution lost his bid for an early probation release on Friday after a three-year prison sentence after federal prosecutors said he was lying again.

U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman in Manhattan cited Michael Cohen’s recent comments in a book and TV appearance as reasons for concluding that early release from court supervision would not provide rehabilitation and deterrence. future crimes.

The credibility of Cohen, who served as Trump’s personal attorney from his inauguration in early 2017 until his arrest in 2018, will be tested if a jury ever hears the state criminal case filed against Trump for payments. Cohen says he did it on Trump’s behalf to silence two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump before the Republican became president.

In court papers, federal prosecutors pointed to Cohen’s recent public comments arguing against early release from probation rules that, among other things, restrict his movement, subject him to visits and officer scrutiny. probation and prohibit him from possessing firearms.

Prosecutors say Cohen falsely wrote in a book that he did not engage in tax evasion, that the charges were all 100% inaccurate, and that he was threatened by prosecutors to plead guilty. They noted that under oath during his plea hearings, he admitted to the crimes and said he was not threatened or coerced into pleading guilty. They said he also lied during a TV interview in March.

In seeking Cohen’s early release from judicial review, attorney David M. Schwartz wrote that his client had clearly demonstrated that he had been rehabilitated after being a model inmate in prison and after having cooperated substantially with all the government authorities.

Schwartz said by email Friday that he would leave public statements for his client. Cohen responded to a text message seeking comment saying he would release a statement on Monday.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple charges, admitting he lied to Congress, violated campaign finance laws with excessive political contributions, lied to multiple banks to obtain funding, and evaded income tax. failing to report more than $4 million in income. He was sentenced to three years in prison, although he served nearly two-thirds of it at home, released after the COVID-19 outbreak overwhelmed the country’s prisons.

Despite Cohen’s claims that he has repeatedly assisted state and federal authorities in investigations and is to be commended for his cooperation, federal prosecutors in Manhattan have consistently said that his lies undermine his attempts at cooperation, as they did it again by opposing his request to be spared of the year. and a half left of his probation.

Federal prosecutors, knowing they would have to rely on Cohen as a key witness, chose not to prosecute Trump in connection with payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy central page Karen McDougal. to buy their silence during Trump’s successful 2016 quest for the White House. Trump denied the cases.

State prosecutors pursued the case and relied on Cohen’s testimony before a Manhattan grand jury returned an indictment charging Trump with 34 crimes. Trump, the first ex-president to face criminal charges, pleaded not guilty to the charges in early April.

