Joe Biden could host a private dinner for PM Modi on June 21





US President Joe Biden may host a private dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 on the eve of the state dinner at the White House on June 22. Modi who will be on a state visit to the United States from June 21-24. He could be invited to a private dinner by the US president ahead of the state dinner at the White House which has attracted huge attention, we learned. The location of the private dinner is not yet known, but the occasion would offer both leaders some time in a closed setting to discuss the upward trajectory of the draws. The Prime Minister will be greeted with an impressive welcome ceremony on the South Lawns of the White House on June 22. That same evening, the South Lawns will host the State Dinner. A large number of guests have been invited for the state dinner which would include various stakeholders involved in India-US relations. Usually 120 guests can be accommodated in the White House State Dining Room, the traditional venue for the state dinner. But the list is much longer this time. Modi will arrive in Washington DC from New York on June 21 after attending International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters.

On June 23, there will be a luncheon at the State Department’s Foggy Bottom headquarters hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Prime Minister, it is understood, wants a solid timetable that touches on all aspects of the relationship. Meanwhile, hundreds of Indians are preparing to travel to Washington DC to coincide with the Prime Minister’s trip. Hundreds of Indian-Americans plan to be part of the welcoming ceremony at the White House on the morning of June 22. The Federation of Indian Associations organized special bus services that would bring community members from New York and New Jersey. On June 21, the diaspora plans to gather in Lafayette Square Park outside the White House to welcome Modi with a cultural extravaganza. On June 23, the community will host a dinner reception for the Prime Minister at the Ronald Reagan Building following his engagement with members of the Diaspora.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/joe-biden-may-host-private-dinner-for-pm-modi-on-june-21/articleshow/101072494.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

