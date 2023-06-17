Trump ‘moves away’ from conservative principles





Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Donald Trump’s stance on abortion and the national debt on Friday, accusing his former boss of straying from conservative principles.

“Look, in 2016 Donald Trump promised to govern as a conservative,” Pence said in an interview with NBC News Chuck Todd that aired in full Sunday on Meet the Press. “But he makes no such promise today. Not only has he moved away from a clear commitment to the right to life, but, look, we have a national debt the size of the economy of our country.

“Donald Trump’s position on the national debt is identical to that of Joe Bidens,” he said. “And to me, the Republican Party should be the party of growth, fiscal responsibility and reform.”

The party must be “direct with the American people about the magnitude of this national debt,” Pence added.

Watch Meet the Press with Chuck Todd on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET or check local listings.

Trump, the leading contender for the 2024 GOP nomination, took credit for eliminating Roe v. Wade last year, embracing his role in appointing the conservative Supreme Court justices who ended the constitutional right to abortion.

In response to Pence’s remarks, a Trump spokesperson said in a statement Saturday that the former president was proud of the historic achievements of his first term, which include “overhauling the federal court system and appointing three justices of the Supreme Court that overturned Roe”.

But in recent months, Trump has drawn ire from abortion advocates for refusing to back a federal abortion ban and suggesting that Florida’s six-week ban is “too harsh” in a hit on Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump said he thought abortion should be decided at the state level and that it was important to have exceptions to abortion restrictions.

Early in the race for the White House, Pence and DeSantis underscored their political disagreements with Trump as they argued over the position behind the former president’s frontrunner status.

Pence, who has launched strong attacks on his former boss, had previously accused Trump of having the same stance on fiscal policy as Biden, which he called too heavy on spending.

In his speech launching his bid for the GOP nomination this month, the former vice president also attacked Trump for his efforts to nullify the 2020 election, as he explained why he would run against the guy he has staunchly served for years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/mike-pence-trump-walking-away-conservative-principles-rcna89869

