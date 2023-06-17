Faiz Hameed carried out all of Imran’s orders to become army chief : Aleem Khan – Pakistan





Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Abdul Aleem Khan has made startling allegations regarding the former Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI), General (Retired) Faiz Hameed. Khan claimed that Hameed acted on the instructions of President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan due to his ambition to become the army chief.

During the interview with a private TV channel, he revealed that Imran Khan was actively involved in the decision to disqualify IPP leader Jahangir Tareen from political activities. Furthermore, he alleged that Faiz Hameed played a central role in carrying out this decision.

Highlighting the power dynamics within the party, Aleem Khan said a gang of five, comprising a top developer – whom he did not name – former first lady Faiz Hameed, Farah Gogi and former Principal Secretary Azam Khan, exercised full control over party affairs and meticulously planned and executed every strategy.

Additionally, Aleem Khan made accusations against Imran Khan, claiming that his residence was filled with ill-gotten funds.

He said that the developer sent gifts to Imran Khan through Farah Gogi.

When the former prime minister was told about these gifts by former ISI chief and current army chief Asim Munir; Imran Khan sacked him.

He mentioned that he had a long-standing relationship with the president of the PTI. I personally had the privilege of being one of the first donors to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH), he said and added that his donation to the hospital continues to this day.

The IPP chairman said that although Imran Khan did not receive a ticket in 2013, he actively campaigned for his former party.

Aleem Khan said he did not even receive a ticket to the party in 2015 where he was the top contender against PML-Ns Ayaz Sadiq, however, he remained devoted to the party and its ideology.

The IPP chairman mentioned that Imran Khan was markedly different before 2018.

He said Imran Khan believed former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak did not adhere to his guidelines following the Buzdar formula in Punjab.

Aleem Khan said governance in Punjab had rapidly deteriorated in the space of four years.

The reason is that he said Farah Gogi and his associates hold significant influence in the appointment of officials such as Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Commissioners and District Police Officers (DPOs).

Additionally, he mentioned that he was imprisoned for drawing attention to the alleged misconduct of Usman Buzdar.

IPP President kicks off policy meetings

Earlier in the day, IPP Chairman Aleem Khan held series of meetings with former lawmakers.

Several former members of the National Assembly (NA) and provincial assemblies called a meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan.

The meeting mainly focused on discussing the prevailing political landscape in the country.

Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, a former lawmaker, expressed his unwavering confidence in Abdul Aleem Khan’s leadership abilities.

He further announced his intention to join the IPP, bringing with him a sizable faction from Faisalabad.

During the meeting, other prominent participants including former MPA Farrukh Mumtaz Maneka and Muhammad Shah Khagga also engaged in deliberations with an IPP official.

The discussions focused on the analysis and assessment of the current political situation in the country.

