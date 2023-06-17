Ram Madhav writes: When Prime Minister Modi meets President Biden

There’s a palpable excitement on both sides Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to the United States next week. He will be among the rare dignitaries to receive the rare honor of addressing a joint session of the United States Congress more than once. President Joe Biden is hosting a dinner on the White House lawns that will see the attendance of thousands, a gathering only comparable to Pope Francis’ visit under the Obama regime in 2015.

On the one hand there is ecstasy in the expectation that India will soon become an ally if it is not already a great power, while there is a cautious realism of other side that it will continue to walk a tightrope as an important strategic partner, short of any formal alliance. All agree, however, that the partnership between the two great powers, the world’s largest and fifth largest economies, will be the most defining of the 21st century.

There was a time when Otto von Bismarck, the famous German Chancellor, viewed America as an isolationist, lamented the death of Abraham Lincoln as a disaster for Christendom, and believed there was no man big enough. to wear his boots. But America produced great leaders in the last century, like Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt. They catapulted America from leader of Christianity to leader of the West. Woodrow Wilson won America’s first major world victory in World War I, and later played an important role in establishing the League of Nations. Roosevelt jumped into World War II at the behest of then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1941 and earned American laurels for defeating the fascist regimes of Hitler and Mussolini.

When the war ended, America emerged as the leader of the free world and played a central role in the creation of the United Nations and its organizations. The Marshall Plan of the 1950s, in addition to helping Europe’s war-torn economies regain stability and progress, also led to the emergence of an American club of nations opposed to the communist Soviet Union.

It was during this time that the idea of ​​American exceptionalism was also born.

When the leaders of newly independent nations like India decided to remain neutral in the unfolding Cold War, American leaders resented it. Jawaharlal Nehrus insists that we are not pro-Russian, nor pro-American for that matter. We are pro-Indian. I’m on my side and no one else was seen as a direct snub. In retaliation, they have cultivated India’s big rivals like Pakistan and China. The lowest point came when India was subjected to harsh sanctions after the Vajpayee-led government carried out nuclear tests in 1998.

Exceptionalist superiority on the one hand and romantic neutrality on the other had kept the world’s oldest and largest democracies at a distance from each other in the second half of the last century. Historical distrust dominated strategic calculation.

Fortunately, the new century has brought new achievements from both sides. During a speech at the Asia Society in New York in September 2000, Vajpayee described India and America as natural allies.

President George W Bush returned the favor by injecting much-needed pragmatism into the relationship. What Bush and Obama have done differently over the past two decades has been to move from geostrategy to geoeconomics. India continued to refuse to endorse the wars the United States waged in the Middle East after 9/11. Yet Bush struck a nuclear deal in 2008 that gave India access to the world’s nuclear markets.

The fruits of this new partnership can be seen in bilateral trade in goods and services exceeding $190 billion in 2022, making the United States India’s largest trading partner. Modis’ visit to the United States next week is expected to boost trade with a focus on defense industrial infrastructure and critical and emerging technologies like semiconductors and quantum computing.

The leaders of both countries understand that the relationship this century is dominated by geoeconomic imperatives when there could be some dissonance in geostrategic objectives. A qualitative difference on the strategic front for India is that the Nehruvian-era romanticism of non-alliance of the weak has given way to the Narendra Modi-era realism of strategic autonomy driven by strength and assertiveness. self.

This realism should not be tainted by unrealistic expectations that either country will shed its blood for the sake of the other country’s priorities. Even longtime American allies like France may not be inclined to do so.

In the post-war period, the United States cultivated the powers of Western Europe and Asia through the Marshall Plan and military alliances like NATO, SEATO and CENTO. This served Americas strategic interests well during the Cold War era. However, outside of these formal alliances, America developed strong bilateral ties with countries like Israel and China in the 1980s and 1990s. Neither country ever became an alliance partner. Yet ties with America have helped these countries emerge on the world stage as significant powers.

It was Deng Xiaoping’s cold-blooded realism that led to a major thaw in relations between arch-ideological enemies China and the United States. China reaped huge benefits and managed to sneak into the WTO ecosystem in 2001.

India is not comparable to China in its vision. But it also has the ambition to become an influential and responsible world power. When Vajpayee was talking about natural allies, he was not talking about any formal military alliance. The key word natural highlighted the centuries-old tradition of freedom, openness, pluralism, inclusiveness and liberal political ideas that the two countries, on two different continents, have firmly defended.

The world order based on these principles today faces a challenge. The growing closeness between India and the United States will help reinforce these principles in the world.

The importance of the US-India partnership should not be viewed from the perspective of India joining a particular conflict or not, but from the perspective that it might be the best bet for both countries to achieve the goal of building a free and open India. peaceful without resorting to any conflict. Because India would one day rather be a net peace provider than a net security provider.

Writer, Chairman, India Foundation, is with the RSS