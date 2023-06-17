Best Donald Trump impersonations in film and TV, ranked





Former President Donald Trump is nothing if not a polarizing figure in American politics — and popular culture in general. The real estate mogul-turned-politician posed as himself long before his time as President of the United States of America (wait – did that really happen?), as Saturday Night Live honcho Lorne Michaels always has. had his finger on the pulse of pop culture, scrolling several cast members and guest stars through their best Trump impersonations.

Trump ranks up there with Bill Clinton and Sarah Palin among TV and film’s favorite targets for comic duplication, not only for their easily imitated rhetorical voices, but also for their incredible life stories. In Trump, you have a character who is loved by his huge base and vilified by those who oppose his outsized political presence, even dividing the Republican Party and still creating incredible political theater – perfect fodder for endgame comedy. evening and even a moving film performance.

Trump has found his fair share of supporters in the most unlikely places, as his bravado, enormous wealth and utter disregard for previous conceptions of American politics have made his political career one of the most colorful of all time. and, therefore, one of the easiest. in a pamphlet. With the recent news that Trump is the first ex-president to face charges in federal court and faces 37 federal criminal charges, take a look back at former President Donald J. Trump’s best impersonations.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 10 Taran Killam on Saturday Night Live Peacock

Sometimes a guest appearance on SNL doesn’t go as smoothly as an actor would like, especially when the guest is Donald Trump and that actor is Trump impersonator Taran Killam, who despite Lorne Michaels’ philosophy that all SNL hosts be treated like family, later opposed to being a pawn in Trump’s rise to power.

Related: Why BlacKKKlansmen Is The Trump Presidency’s Best Movie

Even though SNL destroyed some candidacies (see: Sarah Palin), the appearance seemed to bolster Trump’s chances ahead of his first real presidential run. Despite his protests, Killam shows how undeniable Trump was even before his presidency, making Michaels succumb to his endless self-promotion rather than the other way around.

9 Jeff Rector in Bad President

Thanks to the terrifyingly endearing B-movie Bad President, starring hard-time comedian Eddie Griffin and little-known Jeff Rector as Trump, cinema has once again proven that it has all sorts of options. when it came to capitalizing on something as bankable as a reality TV star turned president. Rector gives a performance that benefited more from joke writing than a hyper-realistic portrayal of Trump, though often the former president’s cavalier attitude leads to quotes that aren’t too far off from that silly depiction. . Let’s face it – no matter how you feel about the guy, Trump makes for an easy portrayal in the film, thanks to his unflappable personality and outlandish rhetoric.

8 Josh Robert Thompson on Family Guy

Given how cartoonish real-life Donald Trump can be, it’s no surprise that he was a perfect fit for Family Guy, going hand in hand with Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane), with the President being voiced by Josh Robert Thompson. A 2019 episode went headlong to show an even more revitalized version of the former Apprentice star, making the then-president such a cartoonishly towering presence on the show. Trump’s raccoon-like bronzer and bright red MAGA hats made easy targets for the Seth MacFarlane-directed TV series. The rest, as they say, is history.

7 Anthony Atamanuik on The President Show Comedy Central

Veteran improv sensei Anthony Atamanuik received major notice for his Trump impersonation on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM radio, leading to a golden-haired opportunity at Comedy Central doing The President Show. Atamanuik took a break from his much-heralded work as an actor and improv teacher and did not disappoint, and despite his slight resemblance to the actual POTUS, he had such a fun vocal inflection that he was, during a while the go-to Trump impersonator in the world of comedy television.

6 Darrell Hammond on Saturday Night Live NBC

Darrell Hammond remains Trump’s most underrated impersonation as he got punched early in his tenure on Saturday Night Live realizing, in the 90s, the pop cultural importance of the icon, featuring an early depiction of the then-real estate mogul during the wealthy heir’s early dalliance with SNL. Long before Trump was a legitimate presidential hopeful, this heartbreaking monologue to one of SNL’s greatest impersonators ever set the standard that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would later perfect by shaking up American politics with impersonations of politicians from foreground. SNL stars had a penchant for making powerful people look like benign, ordinary human beings with all the flaws of the average bear.

5 Jamie Foxx on Rap Radar Netflix Podcast

Granted, the Rap Radar Podcast isn’t a movie or TV show, but Jamie Foxx’s impersonation of Trump on the pod deserves inclusion in this list for its sheer hilarity and unmistakable resemblance to the ex. -Prez. Foxx was perfect in his portrayal of the oft-out of touch commander-in-chief, who loves lighting up a room as much as decisive political victory, but sometimes lacks basic social skills. We’re hoping to see Foxx somehow develop his incredible impression of Trump — perhaps voicing the blonde-pompadoured-blowhard for an animated film about ’80s New York? After Foxx’s Oscar-winning role as Ray Charles in Ray, it looks like he’d be up to the task of impersonating just about any icon

4 Brendan Gleeson in The Comey Rule Showtime

Brendan Gleeson proved dialect was no barrier to a bizarre portrayal of the Commando Chief, who took a scorched-earth approach to his first year in office, immortalized in The Comey Rule, which saw the actor Irish go balls-to-the wall in his bid to canonize the eccentric president. Gleeson initially seems to have gone too far with the role until we remember just how the real Trump really is. Gleeson was clearly plugged into his incredibly compelling hyperbole as Trump, making this performance one of his most memorable.

3 Alec Baldwin on Saturday Night Live NBC

Alec Baldwin found a mortal enemy in Donald Trump with his string of legendary appearances as the embattled leader of the free world on SNL, growing the already huge late-night legend of Baldwin, who was then a member of the heralded group “Five Timers” from SNL. Club.”

Related: The Best Politics Movies Of The 21st Century, So Far

Baldwin seemed to get the best of Trump at the start of his 7-episode reign as resident Trump impersonator on SNL, but felt the backlash across all social media platforms when he was involved in one. of the worst on-set accidents in movie history, with the actor now narrowly escaping criminal prosecution for the now-adjudicated manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Such are the pitfalls of acting stardom, and Baldwin has certainly heard it from the Trump camp facing potential jail time, with Donald Trump Jr. tweeting, “Maybe Alec Baldwin will get a chance to share a cell with [Stormy Daniels’ lawyer] Michael Avenatti.” Ouch.

2 Dan Castellaneta on The Simpsons 20th Television

As if we don’t owe Dan Castellaneta enough for making Homer Simpson the most beloved voice on animated TV for over 40 years, the vocal chameleon also gave The Simpsons its best Trump impersonator in one episode. of 2016, which correctly predicted Trump like that of Barack Obama. replacement in the Oval Office. The voice rings somewhere between Homer and Trump, but works as always thanks to Trump’s already cartoonish candor in each of his television appearances and speeches. Thank you, Donald, for providing the greatest touchstone of 2020s comedy, a slam dunk for the varied vocal styles of one of the greatest voice actors of all time.

1 James Austin Johnson on Saturday Night Live NBC

JAJ, aka James Austin Johnson – brought his raspy, disheveled vocal impression of contemporary Trump to the light of popular culture when he first blessed Instagram with the off-putting but precise vocal styles of the MAGA man, reminding all over America that sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction. Johnson’s Instagram posts caught viral lightning in a bottle and essentially served as Johnson’s audition for Saturday Night Live, which badly needed a high-flying Trump impersonator once Trump took office. No one questioned this social media star’s validity in the cast of the most culturally significant late-night TV show after his first appearance in season 47.

JAJ has essentially taken over the space once occupied by Phil Hartman in the SNL cast, creating political personas who are simply such a great vocal resemblance that you’d believe just about anything that comes out of their mouths.

