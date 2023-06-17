Evidence that Boris Johnson’s accuser went partying in lockdown

Boris Johnson’s Partygate Chief Inquisitor is facing an investigation into a drinks party for his wife, after a leaked invitation erupted claiming it was a ‘work event “.

Tall Tory Sir Bernard Jenkin, the longest-serving Tory on the Commons Privileges Committee who so vehemently condemned the former Prime Minister last week, had denied breaking Covid rules at a Commons meeting.

But his defense that he was attending a business event is torpedoed by an invitation sent by his wife, Tory peer Anne Jenkin, which The Mail on Sunday can reveal today. In a WhatsApp message, Baroness Jenkin explicitly invited her “favorite people” to a “birthday drink”.

When the bombshell allegations against Sir Bernard first emerged, Mr Johnson called for his resignation from the committee, accusing him of ‘flagrant and monstrous hypocrisy’. Hours later, the committee ruled the former prime minister deliberately misled the Commons at rallies in Downing Street during the pandemic.

But an ally of Mr Johnson, who resigned as an MP before the report was published, said The Mail on Sunday’s revelation ‘invalidates the findings’ of the 14-month-long investigation.

Father Bernard Jenkin is facing an investigation over a drink party for his wife, after a leaked invite broke claiming it was a ‘work event’. He is pictured with his wife, Anne, at the Conservative Party Summer Ball at the Natural History Museum in London, June 6, 2011

Top Tory Sir Bernard Jenkin had denied breaking Covid rules during a meeting in the House of Commons. Sir Bernard is pictured in the Commons, September 30, 2020

Boris Johnson resigned as an MP before the report was published. He is pictured returning to Downing Street after a cabinet meeting on December 8, 2020

The rally Sir Bernard attended took place in the office of Vice President Dame Eleanor Laing on December 8, 2020, when indoor socializing was banned in England. In her invitation, Baroness Jenkin offered ‘birthday drinks’ for ‘a few of our favorite people next Wednesday the 8th from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Eleanor Laing Conference Room at [the] Communal room’.

The message concluded ‘x anne.’

Although the invite said drinks would be ‘small and socially distanced’, this newspaper was told at least ten people were in the venue throughout, preventing effective social distancing. At the time, all indoor social gatherings were against regulations.

A Johnson ally said last night: ‘Bernard Jenkin appears to have attended an illegal social event. If so, he hid this crucial information from Parliament as he tried Boris Johnson for over a year.

“This revelation invalidates the findings of the Privileges Committee because its process has been corrupted. The whole Sir Bernard business was that Boris ‘must have known’ that he was attending an allegedly illegal gathering. Well, clearly Sir Bernard must have known he was there too. This matter must be considered by Parliament immediately.

One of the people who attended the event said she made a formal complaint to the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, yesterday and planned to present her evidence to the police. So far Scotland Yard has only received one complaint from ‘third parties’, rather than someone claiming to have direct evidence of wrongdoing, and saying they are ‘assessing’ it.

Sir Bernard Jenkin’s defense that he was attending a business event is torpedoed by an invitation sent by his wife, Tory peer Anne Jenkin (pictured together), which The Mail on Sunday can reveal today

Sir Bernard Jenkin has declined to answer further questions since, and neither he nor his wife (pictured together) nor Dame Eleanor commented last night

Last night a Johnson supporter said revealing the true nature of the party would increase pressure on police to investigate.

When Sir Bernard was confronted about his attendance at the event last week, an ‘ally’ was quoted in The Guardian as saying it was ‘a work event organized by figures from the Women2Win Network , which encourages more conservative women to run for political office” and that Sir Bernard “has come to get his wife”.

Briefly speaking to the Guido Fawkes website, Sir Bernard said: ‘I haven’t attended any aperitifs during lockdown. When asked to confirm if he drank at his wife’s party, he replied, “I don’t remember.”

He has declined to answer any further questions since, and neither he, his wife, nor Lady Eleanor would comment last night.

But a source told the Mail on Sunday: ‘This is absolute rubbish. He was there at the start and the whole time. Drinking.’ Dame Eleanor told Guido Fawkes she held a ‘business meeting’, where ‘I was so strict with my two meter rule and told everyone that we will stick to those rules and that we We’ll be very careful.” Asked if drinks were served, she replied, “I don’t know. I’ll have to check.

However, a source said: ‘There were at least ten people in a small room so social distancing went out the window. There was no sign of this leader. People were quite close to each other. There were four or five bottles of prosecco and appetizers were laid out, and everyone got a piece of birthday cake.

Mr Johnson is pictured as he returns home after leading Oxfordshire, June 14, 2023

Sir Bernard Jenkin responds to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the Sue Gray report, 31 January 2022

Two MPs who were said to have attended, former Cabinet Minister Maria Miller and backbench MP Miriam Cates did not respond to a request for comment last night.

Mr Johnson, who called the inquiry into his conduct a ‘witch hunt’, told the committee Sir Bernard should have recused himself as he could not be considered ‘a valid judge or investigator’.

MPs will debate the report tomorrow and are expected to approve it, including the recommendation to deny Mr Johnson the pass to the Palace of Westminster usually given to former MPs. To the relief of many Tories fearing an angry backlash from rank and file members still loyal to Mr Johnson, the report could pass without a formal vote.

During the inquiry, led by former deputy Labor leader Harriet Harman, Sir Bernard said: ‘The rules were clear, they were there for everyone and no one is above the law’ and that it is ‘right for those in power to lead by example’.