Vivek Ramaswamy offers a solid defense of Trump, while running against him





In the overheated basement of the Thunder Bay Grille in Davenport, Iowa on Thursday night, Vivek Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur-turned-Republican presidential candidate, attempted a new overture for his well-rehearsed stump speech.

While it would be easier for someone like me to win this primary or win this election if some people like Donald Trump weren’t in the race, that’s not how I want to win, said the biotech millionaire to the loyal Scott County Republicans who filled the room. on the outskirts of this Mississippi River town.

That’s not how we do things in America, he continued. We are not a country where the ruling party should be able to use police force to indict its political opponents. And I am not about politics but about principle.

It was an ominous spree for a male presidential candidate, questioning the integrity of a justice system that had just brought the first federal charges against a former president. And it is something Mr Ramaswamy admits to having struggled with, given that his claims could undermine the rule of law he says he strongly defends.

The comments drew cheers from a public not ready to repudiate Mr Trump, but perhaps looking for an alternative.

I admire Trump for what he has done for our country; I admire him immensely, said Linda Chicarelli Renkes, of Rock Island, Ill., just across the Mississippi, who had praised Mr. Ramaswamy for promising to pardon the former president if elected. But I’m tired.

Mr. Trump’s indictment for mishandling some of the nation’s most sensitive military and nuclear secrets and then blatantly obstructing law enforcement efforts to recover them has put Republican political leaders at a time when they had to choose between their oft-stated allegiance to law and order and their sensitivities to the passions of their constituents.

More than any other presidential candidate not named Trump, Mr Ramaswamy has taken an uncompromising stance in addressing the charges against the Republican primary frontrunner. He did not call the indictment devastating, as former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey did. He did not call on Mr. Trump to drop out of the race, as former Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas did.

He did not attempt the contortions of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, exposing the federal government’s excesses while suggesting that anyone mishandling classified documents should be prosecuted. He didn’t even admit that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s accusations were serious, nor did former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott and former Gov. Nikki Haley, both of South Carolina.

Instead, Mr. Ramaswamy said that while Mr. Trump may have made some errors in judgment, the Biden administration had dangerously abused its power in order to block the return of a political rival. In Davenport, he spoke out against what he called politicized persecution by prosecuting enemies of the Biden administration, and vowed mass pardons for Mr. Bidens’ victims, whether they were incarcerated peaceful protesters for the attack on the Capitol or for Mr. Trump.

For an outsider with no political experience beyond his TV news appearances and his anti-revival jeremiads against corporate liberalism, Mr Ramaswamy is showing some staying power.

His polls are not great. Mr. Trump’s own pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, released a survey after the indictment, putting Mr. Ramaswamy 2% in Iowa behind five other candidates. But he received the 40,000 individual donations to qualify for the Republican primary debates, and as of now he has the required 1% in the national polls for the first debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

He also has close ties to Republican powerhouses, including tech financier Peter Thiel and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

But his run to the right, which had already alienated some of his business partners and backers, raises a new question: Are Republicans like Mr Ramaswamy risking the country’s stability for their own political fortunes?

While Mr. Ramaswamy is the longest of the long shots when it comes to winning the nomination, some fear that the aggressive rhetoric he and other Republicans regularly use both to defend Mr. Trump and to attack the justice system can cause lasting damage.

In an interview in his well-equipped campaign bus, the candidate was cautious. He agreed that his call for each candidate to pre-emptively promise a pardon for Mr Trump could breed anarchy, although he concluded his offer was defensible as it was narrowly tailored to the sole charges laid out in the act. indictment of special advocates. If other offences, such as passing national security secrets to foreign powers, come to light during the trial, the deal will be broken.

He also said he wanted to make sure I wasn’t contributing to an issue that concerns me deeply, the erosion of the rule of law.

The thought crosses my mind, but I think the facts are clear, he said: President Biden indicted the opposing party’s top challenger to thwart his rise.

Mr. Biden did no such thing. A federal grand jury brought the indictment, at the request of a special counsel, appointed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, precisely to insulate Mr. Trump’s legal investigation from any perceived or real pressure. from the President or his political representatives. .

Mr. Ramaswamy said he was not prepared to accept this version of events. He flew to Miami the morning of Trump’s impeachment to announce to television crews gathered at the federal courthouse that he had submitted Freedom of Information Act requests to all communications between the White House and Justice Department leadership, and between Justice Department leadership and Mr. Smith.

Mr. Ramaswamy holds a law degree from Yale, although he made his fortune not in law but in finance and biotechnology. Nonetheless, he speaks with absolute certainty when he rails against the validity of the federal grand juries indictment, which he says reeks of politicization. The Presidential Archives Act, not the Espionage Act, is the legal authority governing former presidents, he said, and the Archives Act gives former presidents wide latitude to preserve documents of their years in the White House.

That reasoning has been dismissed by more seasoned Republican legal minds, such as Mr. Trump’s own attorney general, William P. Barr, and retired appeals court judge J. Michael Luttig. Judge Luttig wrote on Twitter on the day of Mr. Trump’s impeachment: There is not an attorney general from either side who hasn’t brought today’s charges. today against the former president.

Asked about these judgments, Mr Ramaswamy said he should take a closer look at the words of people like Mr Barr and Mr Luttig. But he offered another defense to his attacks on the justice system: Republican voters already believe them.

Really acknowledging a reality that other leaders are hesitant to acknowledge, I think actually builds the net trust in our institutions, he said.

Although he may follow the passions of voters, without directing them, Mr Ramaswamy insisted that his position was principled and not political.

I will be deeply disappointed if Donald Trump cannot run because of these politicized accusations against him, he said.

Mr. Ramaswamys’ denunciation of the indictment is just the latest stand from a campaign grounded in its belief that the former president’s America First agenda does not belong to Mr. Trump, but to the American people and that they have the intelligence and the courage to take it. far further than Mr. Trump ever could.

If Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and Mr. Trump’s closest competitor, is Trumpism without Trump, Mr. Ramaswamy presents himself as Trumpism squared.

The appeal has its limits, especially with ardent Trump supporters who still want the real deal.

I haven’t seen anything Vivek says and Donald Trump says it’s not perfectly aligned, said Clint Crawford, 48, of Eldridge, Iowa, after watching the candidate during a session in the Estes Construction offices four stories above downtown Davenport. With the former president determined to stay the course, Mr Crawford said, he is not changing.

But there’s a chance Mr. Trump won’t survive a possible federal trial, another possible trial in New York on felony charges surrounding silent money to a porn star, a looming Georgia indictment for efforts to overturn the 2020 election results there, and more to come from Mr. Smith.

If Mr. Trump gives up, Mr. Ramaswamy intends to be the alternative.

It’s so ongoing with Trump, it’s our past, it’s our present, and it’s not going to stop, said Penny Overbaugh, 77, who stood up Thursday in Bettendorf, Iowa, to congratulate Mr. Ramaswamy on his performance in Miami on the morning of the arraignment. . As for the youngest challenger, the fact that he was able to see the hypocrisy of the bilateral judicial system, he is convinced of it.

