PM Modis Flying Fortress is set for its first state visit to the United States; Full schedule





Indian VVIP Flying Fortress, Air India One B777 which revamped to Rs-8400cr in 2020, is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ sixth trip but his first state visit to the US. Scheduled for June 21-24, 2023, PM Modi is visiting the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Former Indian President S Radhakrishnan and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were Modijis’ predecessors to be honored with an official visit to America in 1963 and 2009 respectively. Prime Minister Modis’ official visit to the United States in 2023 is highly anticipated to create history, as he will address a joint meeting of the US Congress on Capitol Hill on June 23.. It is one of the most prestigious honors the White House bestows on political leaders from foreign countries with good relations with America. The Native American community and business leaders across the United States, including the CEOs of major conglomerates, are gearing up to welcome him. The dazzling success of Howdy Modi! The event in Houston, which Texas Indian leaders hosted during Modis’ 2019 trip, is a taste of his popularity overseas. The calendar for Modis’ first state visit to the United States is jam-packed with events, starting with the celebration of International Yoga Day at UN headquarters in New York on June 21. The same day, he would fly to Washington DC, where his stay will be organized. at Blair House. Considered the most exclusive hotel in the world, Blair House is the guesthouse of American Presidents for visiting foreign dignitaries. He would be treated there as an honorable guest of state. June 21 will end with a private dinner the Bidens will host at the White House in honor of PM Modi, following an event with Dr Jill Biden, an advocate for educational opportunity. The pre-dinner event is likely to end with a discussion on the prospects for bridging US universities with top Indian institutes. On June 22, Modi will be warmly welcomed on the South Lawns of the White House, according to his schedule for visiting the United States in 2023. Thousands of American Indian leaders from different walks of life are reportedly attending the welcome ceremony. First official visit of PM Modis to Washington DC is hailed as a milestone in the US-India relationship. The president of the world’s largest economy and the prime minister of the world’s largest democracy will have a one-on-one conversation in the Oval Office where a ceremonial lamp is lit to celebrate Diwali each year. It will be followed by a delegation-level meeting on Capitol Hill where Modi will address the joint session of the US Congress on the afternoon of June 22. In the evening, PM Modi will be treated to the State dinner at the White House. More than 250 delegates, including the crème de la crème of the diverse American Indian community, will join him for dinner. The state guest and delegates present will be able to view cultural programs reflecting the beauty of India. A sumptuous lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also on the agenda for the Modis 2023 trip to the United States.. The luncheon will be hosted in the State Department’s Benjamin Franklin Room on June 23. In addition to diplomatic discussions with leaders of President Bidens’ cabinet, Modi will honor invitations from the Indian diaspora in America. Major diaspora groups, like Indiaspora, will host him at the Ronald Regan Center in Washington DC on June 23. The program is called We The People: Celebrating the US-India Partnership. Another diaspora gathering is set to be organized at the John F. Kennedy Center by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). “Political mavericks across the United States eagerly await Indian Prime Minister Modis’ address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill. They expect to hear Modi talk about India’s neutral stance on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and India’s denial of United Airlines’ request for regulatory approvals to codeshare with Emirates flights to destination and from India. It is also expected that leaders of Indian descent from Texas, California, Seattle, Atlanta, Florida and Michigan will petition Prime Minister Modi for non-stop flights to India, which they had done before,” said Sourav Agarwal, Editor of Travel Beats, a leading portal for the Indian Diaspora by Indian Eagle Travel. Excitement over PM Modis’ visit is so high in the Indian diaspora that Shripad Kulkarni, the chef of an Indian restaurant in New Jersey named Mehek, launched a special Modi Ji Thali in his honor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianeagle.com/travelbeats/modi-first-state-visit-usa/

