Donald Trump beats Joe Biden in post-indictment poll





A new poll has shown former President Donald Trump holding a sizable lead over Democratic President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential contest, despite the Republican front-runner’s recent federal indictment related to his handling of classified documents.

The new poll came the week after Trump was indicted by a grand jury for how he handled hundreds of classified documents and allegedly obstructed efforts to return them to the federal government. Numerous documents were seized by the FBI during a search of his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home last August, while some were returned by his lawyers.

The FBI raid came months after a subpoena was issued requiring Trump to return all classified documents he took from the White House when he left office in January 2021. The Justice Department then appointed special counsel Jack Smith to oversee the investigation. Trump denies any wrongdoing and maintains his innocence. He pleaded “not guilty” when arraigned in Florida on Tuesday.

Above, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster after his appearance in a Miami court on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. A new poll has shown Trump taking the lead from President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential contest, despite Trump’s recent indictment in the classified documents case. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, which was conducted June 14-15, showed 45% of 2,090 respondents polled would vote for Trump while 39% said they would vote for Biden if the 2024 race was held now. . Meanwhile, 15% said they didn’t know which candidate they would vote for.

However, current voter support for Biden and Trump has declined compared to the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll in May. The latest poll showed 40% of those polled would support Biden, while 47% said Trump.

Trump now faces a total of 37 charges, including 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, in the classified documents case. He became the first former president to face federal criminal charges in US history. The former president says the charges are politically motivated and part of a “witch hunt” against him and his supporters.

Friday’s Harvard CAPS-Harris poll also showed that only 77% of Democrats would support Biden, while 86% of Republicans would back Trump.

“The indictment of the former [President Trump] To [had] no impact on his lead against [Joe] Biden whose employment rating remains at 43%,” explained Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, according to the Hill. The poll was conducted through a collaboration between the Harris Poll and the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University.

While Biden and Trump are currently frontrunners for the presidential nomination from their respective political parties, a lot could change between now and the primaries. Biden faces two Democratic challengers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson. The GOP field is more crowded, with 11 Republicans attempting to dethrone Trump as leader of their party.

What other polls show

Other polls that were recently conducted after Trump’s indictment also showed the former president ahead of the incumbent. A poll conducted by CBS and YouGov between June 9 and 10 showed that the majority of Trump supporters believe the indictment is the result of a politicized and “armed” Justice Department and federal agencies. “. Trump and his allies have repeatedly promoted that view since the investigation first became public.

The poll found that 76% of those polled — likely GOP primary voters — are more concerned that the indictment is politically motivated than that his alleged misconduct poses a national security risk. Only 12% of similar Republican voters polled worried about the national security implications.

Other polls aggregated by political analysis and polling site FiveThirtyEight suggest Trump may have a small lead over Biden, or trail his Democratic rival by roughly the same margins.

According to the most recently analyzed polls, a Premise survey found that Trump had an 8 percentage point lead over Biden, among 1,911 adults polled between June 9 and June 12. That lead, however, dwindled when the numbers were set by registered voters, giving Trump just a 2-point lead.

Newsweek emailed Trump’s media office for comment.

