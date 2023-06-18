Japanese Emperor Naruhito officially visits Indonesia and is due to meet President Joko Widodo on Monday





LAMPUNGNESIA.COM – Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will pay a state visit to Indonesia and are expected to meet with President Joko Widodo soon on Monday, June 17, 2023. This was conveyed by President Bey Machmudin’s Assistant to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat regarding the scheduled meeting of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Bogor in his press statement which has took place on Saturday June 17, 2023 yesterday. “Empress Masako will accompany Japanese Emperor Naruhito on a visit to the presidential palace in Bogor to meet President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana,” he said, as quoted by the ANTARA News website. Also Read: Phase 3 of PKH BLT Social Assistance Disbursed in Which Month? Know the disbursement schedule and the 7 groups of beneficiaries here Meanwhile, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived at Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Tangerang on Saturday June 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM WIB yesterday. Emperor Naruhito will also visit important places such as Lebak Bulus MRT Depot, Pluit Reservoir Pumping Station and Borobudur Temple in Central Java. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo, through his Instagram account @jokowi, hailed the arrival of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to Indonesia. Also read: Update June 17, 2023, Jakarta’s air pollution level is yellow, places number 17 in global version of IQAir “Welcome to Indonesia, Your Imperial Majesty, Japanese Emperor Hironomia Naruhito and Empress Masako,” was the upload’s statement posted by Joko Widodo on Instagram. Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s meeting with President Joko Widodo was one of the key elements of their first visit to Indonesia since their appointment in 2019 to replace their father, Akihito. ***

