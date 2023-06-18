Boris Johnson and his allies must stop derailing government business





Education for all SIR As we head into a general election, our minds are swimming with all the wrongs that need to be righted and all the rights that need to be fought. The first of these is the right of every child to an education. As conflict rages around the world, hunger overwhelms people, climate crises increase dramatically, and the equality gap widens painfully, why is education at the top of our list? things to do ? Because education is both the greatest solution and the greatest victim of all these global problems. Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, acknowledged that every opportunity he has been blessed with in his life is due to the education he received, and in his New Year speech he said the reason the most important reason I entered politics was to give every child the highest level of education possible. If we translated this globally, imagine the world we could live in. Fewer deaths, diseases and disasters, more prosperity, peace, innovation and a fair and just society. Isn’t that what we want for every child? It is not a chimera. It’s an achievable goal, if we work in partnership, protect and increase funding for education, and show the same determination and resilience as if a child was standing right in front of us desperately asking us to fulfill their simple dream of to have a quality education and learn. Every political party in Britain can and should support this urgent goal, turn the tide on the learning crisis and ensure that we help create a legacy we can sustain and be proud of. We are halfway to the 2030 deadline to ensure inclusive and equitable education for all and things are only getting worse. This is why we need unity and shared determination now. We call on all political parties to demonstrate their support for Sustainable Development Goal 4 by including a commitment in their manifesto to protect and increase funding for global education, including by ensuring a Global Partnership for fully funded education and Education can’t wait. Malala Yousafzai

Livia Firth

Rachel Riley

Bernardin Evaristo

Hannah Mills

Rosie Nixon

Sarah Sands

Alex Beard

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Donna Taggart

will storr

larry cooley

President, Society for International Development

David Hallow

Research Director, EdTech Hub

Louise Edves

Director of Education and Skills, British Expertise International

Pratik Dattani

India Bridge

Dr Nicholas Westcott

Director, Royal African Society

Dr Kevin MARTIN

Center Director, Digital Education Futures Initiative, Hughes Hall, University of Cambridge

Dr. Craig Walker

The open university

Pauline Rose

Director, REAL Centre, University of Cambridge

David Armstrong

Partner, PWC

Kyle Whitehill

President and CEO, Avanti Communications

Debbie Mavis

Group HR Director, Avanti Communications

Mark East

Senior Director EMEA Regional Business Leader, Microsoft

MP for Rushanara Ali (Laboratory)

Lord Purvis of Tweed (Lib Dem)

Flick Drummond MP (Con)

Baroness Blower (Laboratory)

Dan Carden MP (Lab)

Chris Law MP (SNP)

Patrick Grady MP (SNP)

Ian Byrne MP (Lab)

MP Virendra Sharma (Laboratory)

Yes Owen

Cheriece Hylton

Isaac Chamberland

Marlie Packer

Eilish McColgan

Ellie Aldridge

Sophie Coldwell

Hannah Rankin

Father Sedem

Collins Injera

Ortise Williams

vanessa nakate

Water Kativhu

Ali walks

Co-Founder, The Avengers

Rose Caldwell

CEO, Plan UK

John Kirkland

Chair, Diversity in Development

Gwen Hines

CEO, Save the Children UK

George Graham

Managing Director, Humanity & Inclusion UK

Girish Menon

CEO, StiR Education

Celia Dignan

Chair (Acting), Send My Friend to School Coalition, UK

Kitty Arie

CEO, UK Results

Sheard Brand

CEO, World Vision UK

Dr. Faith Mwangi-Powell

CEO, Girls Not Brides: The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage

Catherine Gladwell

Chief Executive, Refugee Education UK

Rob Williams

CEO, War Child UK

Adam Bailey

ONE Senior Campaigns Manager, UK and Ireland

Michelle Kafe

Zubayr Junjunia

Heela Yoon

Asimawu Tahiru

Clement Kaponda

Oleksii Druz

Shoemaker Rosalie

Motunrayo Fatoke

Temilade Salami

This is Mayom Deng

Salha Aziz

Anzal Abbas Jaffar

Francine comforts him

Ngimou Victorine Nchokuno

Alisha Qamar

amani hopee

bad valentine

Seme Caught Against Lomoro

Aisha Siddika

Jonatan Bale Svendsen

Selina Nkoile

Maryam and Nivaal Rehman

Shechem Okunrinboye

Dng Phong Anh

Diana Ayala

Tomoe Nakano

Ranja Diab

Aisha Farah

Mukhtar Halilu

Ruslan Biwoino

Martin Billing

Josephine Kamara

Cynthia Nyongesa

So Elkr Nicot

Shaikha Khalid Al-Shaibi

Inas El-Aidi

Lilia Touille

Karen Kuntze

Armel Azihar Slyvania

Melanie Graves

Sarah Ammu

Michelle Chikurunhe

Tabeth Chingwaru

Damien Barack

Name Angela

Natalie Rivas

Princess Ulebor

Guillaume Grunstein

Eve Grant

Roisin Cunningham

Arunima Karve

Hermione Kasirye

Olga Mitala

Tony Silas

Zigwai Twins,

Zanna Samaila

Eniola Oladipo

Situma Desmond

Manuel Frank

Jonas Nitschke

moon wednesday

Emily Davies

Frances Logan

Holly Sheridan

Kehinde Odanye

Uzoamaka Chukwuemeka

Kimberly Shaw

Kimberly Tozana

Tara Geoghegan

Diana Hysenaj

Oseodion Ogbebor

Subscriber

Paris Emmerson

So Campbell

Samuela Okyere

Kayla Arnold

Stylianos Stratinakis

Amy Whittle

Anish Subramaniam

Juliette Arukwe

Sadie Rose Ball

Sophie Daniels

Princess Ismijola

Mary Jenny

Mia Currie

Olivia DuPreez

