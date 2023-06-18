Politics
Boris Johnson and his allies must stop derailing government business
Education for all
SIR As we head into a general election, our minds are swimming with all the wrongs that need to be righted and all the rights that need to be fought.
The first of these is the right of every child to an education. As conflict rages around the world, hunger overwhelms people, climate crises increase dramatically, and the equality gap widens painfully, why is education at the top of our list? things to do ? Because education is both the greatest solution and the greatest victim of all these global problems.
Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, acknowledged that every opportunity he has been blessed with in his life is due to the education he received, and in his New Year speech he said the reason the most important reason I entered politics was to give every child the highest level of education possible.
If we translated this globally, imagine the world we could live in. Fewer deaths, diseases and disasters, more prosperity, peace, innovation and a fair and just society. Isn’t that what we want for every child?
It is not a chimera. It’s an achievable goal, if we work in partnership, protect and increase funding for education, and show the same determination and resilience as if a child was standing right in front of us desperately asking us to fulfill their simple dream of to have a quality education and learn.
Every political party in Britain can and should support this urgent goal, turn the tide on the learning crisis and ensure that we help create a legacy we can sustain and be proud of.
We are halfway to the 2030 deadline to ensure inclusive and equitable education for all and things are only getting worse. This is why we need unity and shared determination now.
We call on all political parties to demonstrate their support for Sustainable Development Goal 4 by including a commitment in their manifesto to protect and increase funding for global education, including by ensuring a Global Partnership for fully funded education and Education can’t wait.
Malala Yousafzai
Livia Firth
Rachel Riley
Bernardin Evaristo
Hannah Mills
Rosie Nixon
Sarah Sands
Alex Beard
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Donna Taggart
will storr
larry cooley
President, Society for International Development
David Hallow
Research Director, EdTech Hub
Louise Edves
Director of Education and Skills, British Expertise International
Pratik Dattani
India Bridge
Dr Nicholas Westcott
Director, Royal African Society
Dr Kevin MARTIN
Center Director, Digital Education Futures Initiative, Hughes Hall, University of Cambridge
Dr. Craig Walker
The open university
Pauline Rose
Director, REAL Centre, University of Cambridge
David Armstrong
Partner, PWC
Kyle Whitehill
President and CEO, Avanti Communications
Debbie Mavis
Group HR Director, Avanti Communications
Mark East
Senior Director EMEA Regional Business Leader, Microsoft
MP for Rushanara Ali (Laboratory)
Lord Purvis of Tweed (Lib Dem)
Flick Drummond MP (Con)
Baroness Blower (Laboratory)
Dan Carden MP (Lab)
Chris Law MP (SNP)
Patrick Grady MP (SNP)
Ian Byrne MP (Lab)
MP Virendra Sharma (Laboratory)
Yes Owen
Cheriece Hylton
Isaac Chamberland
Marlie Packer
Eilish McColgan
Ellie Aldridge
Sophie Coldwell
Hannah Rankin
Father Sedem
Collins Injera
Ortise Williams
vanessa nakate
Water Kativhu
Ali walks
Co-Founder, The Avengers
Rose Caldwell
CEO, Plan UK
John Kirkland
Chair, Diversity in Development
Gwen Hines
CEO, Save the Children UK
George Graham
Managing Director, Humanity & Inclusion UK
Girish Menon
CEO, StiR Education
Celia Dignan
Chair (Acting), Send My Friend to School Coalition, UK
Kitty Arie
CEO, UK Results
Sheard Brand
CEO, World Vision UK
Dr. Faith Mwangi-Powell
CEO, Girls Not Brides: The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage
Catherine Gladwell
Chief Executive, Refugee Education UK
Rob Williams
CEO, War Child UK
Adam Bailey
ONE Senior Campaigns Manager, UK and Ireland
Michelle Kafe
Zubayr Junjunia
Heela Yoon
Asimawu Tahiru
Clement Kaponda
Oleksii Druz
Shoemaker Rosalie
Motunrayo Fatoke
Temilade Salami
This is Mayom Deng
Salha Aziz
Anzal Abbas Jaffar
Francine comforts him
Ngimou Victorine Nchokuno
Alisha Qamar
amani hopee
bad valentine
Seme Caught Against Lomoro
Aisha Siddika
Jonatan Bale Svendsen
Selina Nkoile
Maryam and Nivaal Rehman
Shechem Okunrinboye
Dng Phong Anh
Diana Ayala
Tomoe Nakano
Ranja Diab
Aisha Farah
Mukhtar Halilu
Ruslan Biwoino
Martin Billing
Josephine Kamara
Cynthia Nyongesa
So Elkr Nicot
Shaikha Khalid Al-Shaibi
Inas El-Aidi
Lilia Touille
Karen Kuntze
Armel Azihar Slyvania
Melanie Graves
Sarah Ammu
Michelle Chikurunhe
Tabeth Chingwaru
Damien Barack
Name Angela
Natalie Rivas
Princess Ulebor
Guillaume Grunstein
Eve Grant
Roisin Cunningham
Arunima Karve
Hermione Kasirye
Olga Mitala
Tony Silas
Zigwai Twins,
Zanna Samaila
Eniola Oladipo
Situma Desmond
Manuel Frank
Jonas Nitschke
moon wednesday
Emily Davies
Frances Logan
Holly Sheridan
Kehinde Odanye
Uzoamaka Chukwuemeka
Kimberly Shaw
Kimberly Tozana
Tara Geoghegan
Diana Hysenaj
Oseodion Ogbebor
Subscriber
Paris Emmerson
So Campbell
Samuela Okyere
Kayla Arnold
Stylianos Stratinakis
Amy Whittle
Anish Subramaniam
Juliette Arukwe
Sadie Rose Ball
Sophie Daniels
Princess Ismijola
Mary Jenny
Mia Currie
Olivia DuPreez
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/opinion/2023/06/17/letters-boris-johnson-must-stop-derailing-the-government/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Map of Hawar ANHA News Agency 2023-06-18 – ANHA | HAWARNEWS
- Boris Johnson and his allies must stop derailing government business
- Japanese Emperor Naruhito officially visits Indonesia and is due to meet President Joko Widodo on Monday
- The Vail Symposium will host two talks this week: “Gun Violence in America” and “Essential Understanding of Native Americans”
- Temple University
- Margot Robbie: Margot Robbie reveals Clueless-inspired fashion magic in the Barbie movie
- SEBI leads exchanges and intermediaries to assess money laundering and terrorist financing risks
- Donald Trump beats Joe Biden in post-indictment poll
- Caracole teams up with a booming designer on a line of Hollywood-inspired furniture
- 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits China
- Thalapathy Vijay Pays Tribute to Students: Unveiling Memorable Actor ‘Leo’ Interaction at 12-Hour Event | Tamil Cinema News
- Template:Pan American Games Table Tennis Qualification