Map of Hawar ANHA News Agency 2023-06-18 – ANHA | HAWARNEWS





Member of European Parliament Nikolai Vilumsen said Erdogan’s public alliance in Turkey will harm everyone, and called on Europe to stop supporting Erdogan’s government (photos attached). The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria takes steps to start pursuing foreign ISIS mercenaries after international forces abdicated their responsibilities, while Qatar moves to bolster its presence in Iraq through the “path of development” to serve its ally Turkey (photos attached). On June 21, a meeting will take place between the Turkish occupation state, Russia, Iran and Syria, amid new changes in the regional arena, starting with Syria’s return to the Arab League and the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as President. of Turkey, until Russia announces a roadmap ready for normalization (attached with photos). The siege imposed on the neighborhoods of Cheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh is hampering the work of the People’s Municipality, which is unable to draw up an action plan for its service projects, while the People’s Municipality of Tal Brak has started paving important roads and implementing water projects (attached with photos and videos). The Lebanese parliament has once again failed to elect a president for the country, which has opened the door to outside interference, and the transfer of the Lebanese dossier abroad will come as no surprise to those affected by its crisis, after it has become difficult for them to agree on a unified vision of treatment, as all parties have lost the possibility of a solution and consensus to break the presidential deadlock; To bet on the exterior (photos attached). Residents of Qamishlo Township offer their condolences to the families of two martyrs, Muhammad Kabar and Zozan Omar, who were killed in the Turkish occupation shelling on the road between Qamishlo and Tirbespiy, at Shabiba Stadium in Derik district, at 10 a.m. The Jazira Region Sports and Youth Authority will hold a Drug Harm Symposium at Qamishlo District Council at 10:00 a.m. (attached with photos and videos). The Union of Young Women in the city of Tabqa is organizing a torchlight demonstration to denounce the Turkish attacks on the northern and eastern regions of Syria. At 6:00 p.m., it will start in the first district of the city of Tabqa (attached with photos and videos). visit

