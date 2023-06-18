PM Modis’ state visit to US will have significant results, says Jaishankar





Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. File | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ state visit to the United States will have significant results, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on June 17. Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a function in New Delhi, he also said it would be the first time an Indian prime minister had addressed the US Congress twice. Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of Congress on June 22. The Prime Minister is on a state visit, which means the highest level of honour. Thus, the honor he will receive has been granted to very few, so far, Mr. Jaishankar said after the ceremony held at Badarpur in South Delhi as part of the mega campaign. BJP’s Sampark sensitization event in Samarthan meant to mark the completion of nine years of Modi government. The Prime Minister will address a joint session of the US Congress. No Indian Prime Minister has addressed it twice. So it will be the first time. Around the world too, very few people have done that Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela. Thus, there are very few people who have applied twice to the US Congress, Mr. Jaishankar said. This is of enormous importance and the results will be seen later, said the Minister for External Affairs. Asked about the implications of the state visit on India-US relations, he said that this state visit would have significant results and added that what those results would be, I cannot say at this time. Prime Minister Modi will arrive in New York on June 20 and will lead celebrations of the 9th International Yoga Day at UN Headquarters on June 21. He will then travel to Washington DC, where he will be greeted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. June 22 for the state visit. Asked what message this US state visit by Mr Modi would send to China and Pakistan, the Union Minister said: “When a Prime Minister visits a country, it is to take our [Indias] forward relationship. I understand it’s a globalized world, so if something happens it may or may not impact others. We see it for our interests, from the point of view of our relationships.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modis-state-visit-to-us-will-have-significant-outcomes-says-jaishankar/article66979871.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos