Xi Jinping | U.S. business leaders pin hopes on U.S.-China meeting





During a meeting in Beijing on Friday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping exchanged warm smiles with Bill Gates and hailed Gates as the first American friend he had met this year. Meetings in Beijing between Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and his Chinese counterparts, starting on Sunday, should seem noticeably colder. The high-level meetings aim to get US-China relations back on track, and many US business leaders have pushed the Biden administration to try to restore some stability in one of the world’s most important bilateral relations. . But for business leaders and officials on both sides, expectations for the meetings appear low, with two main goals for the talks. One is to restore communication between governments, which broke down this year after a Chinese surveillance balloon flew into US airspace and Blinken canceled a planned visit in February. The other is to stop any further decline in the relationship between the countries. There is already evidence of the impact of fraying links. Foreign direct investment in China has fallen to its lowest level in 18 years. A 2023 survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China showed that companies still see the Chinese market as a priority. The economic relationship has become so dismal that any sign of progress is welcome, although expectations are low for any sort of breakthrough, said Jake Colvin, chairman of the National Trade Council, which represents multinational companies. The hope is that high-level dialogues like this can begin to inject some certainty for business into an increasingly tense and unpredictable trading relationship, he said. Yet, as one of the largest consumer markets in the world and home to many factories that supply global businesses, China exerts a powerful pull. This year, as it eased its travel restrictions after three years of pandemic shutdowns, a parade of business leaders visited China, including General Motors’ Mary Barra, JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon and Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman . During a visit to China this month, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter, described the US and Chinese economies as conjoined twins and said he opposed efforts to separate them. . Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook visited China in March and hailed the company’s symbiotic relationship with the nation. Sam Altman, the leader of OpenAI, appeared virtually at a conference in Beijing this month, saying American and Chinese researchers should continue to work together to counter the risks of artificial intelligence.

