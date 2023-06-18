An image purporting to show Trump dancing with a minor is fake





CLAIM: An image shows former President Donald Trump dancing with a teenage girl at a party on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

APS ASSESSMENT: False. The Trump campaign and a synthetic imagery expert say the image is not real. The visual has the telltale signs of one made using programs powered by generative artificial intelligence.

THE FACTS: Social media users claim to have found new evidence of misconduct by the former Republican president.

Many are sharing an image that appears to show Trump dancing with a young girl at a party years earlier. Dressed in a dark suit and tie, Trump appears to be hugging the blonde-haired girl in a red dress as people swirl in the background.

Photo of Donald Trump on the private island of Epstein dancing with a 13-year-old girl, text overlaid in the photo reads, referring to the disgraced financier who killed himself in a New York prison while he was facing federal charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy in 2019.

Trump was in his 50s when this was taken, text adds to some of the images. What kind of man does that?

Some posts even juxtapose the image with actual footage of Trump and Epstein chatting animatedly at a rally. Text in the clip says it’s from November 1992 in Palm Beach, Florida, and shows the two women chatting.

But while Trump was at one point among the many powerful associates Epstein has amassed over the years, Trump’s photo with the girl is fake, according to his campaign and an outside expert.

Hany Farid, a computer science professor at the University of California, Berkeley who specializes in digital forensics, disinformation and image analysis, said the image has many characteristics of a fake likely created at the using generative AI.

He noted that a man standing in the background appears to have six fingers gripped around his drink. Generative AI programs, while increasingly sophisticated, are notoriously bad at rendering hands and fingers correctly.

Farid also noticed a slight inconsistency in the reflection in the girls’ eyes. His left eye clearly shows a specular reflection, but his right eye does not, he said.

Other gifts include the girls’ right forearm and hand, which appear elongated and deformed as they disappear into Trump’s armpits, Farid said. It also doesn’t match the more tanned complexion of the rest of his arm.

Social media sleuths noted yet other AI-generated revelations, such as Trump and the girl’s overly shiny and smooth skin and hair texture, giving them an almost cartoonish quality.

Raina Saboo, head of business at Optic, also said the image was made using AI, not a camera, based on analysis by the detection tool. AI or Not image from the San Francisco-based company. She said the program noted variations in color and brightness in the visual that aren’t necessarily noticeable to the human eye.

Steven Cheung, spokesperson for the Trumps 2024 presidential campaign, also confirmed that the image was fake. He accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign, which previously shared a fabricated image of Trump kissing Anthony Fauci, of spreading the visual.

The DeSantis campaign rejected the idea. It has nothing to do with us and does not come from us, spokesman Bryan Griffin said.

This is part of PA’s efforts to combat widely shared misinformation, including working with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-trump-epstein-desantis-AI-127662597528

