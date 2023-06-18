Boris Johnson’s notebooks have raised national security concerns





Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Boris Johnson’s notebooks of his tenure have raised national security concerns at the highest level, it has been claimed. They are hidden from him by the government after a security review found pages of highly sensitive documents. The Cabinet Office, which has the notebooks of former prime ministers, told the official Covid-19 inquiry that some of the documents in question could involve national security concerns. He also raised concerns about some of Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, The temperature reported Saturday. It comes amid a legal battle between the Cabinet Office and the Materials Inquiry. The government is seeking judicial review of the inquiry chair Baroness Halletts’ request for all correspondence and WhatsApp notes from former prime ministers. Ministers argue some material is unambiguously unrelated to the inquiry, but Baroness Hallet said she should be able to decide what is relevant. Ministers have confirmed they expect a fast-track High Court hearing to take place on June 30 or soon after. Officials said sensitive passages in Mr Johnson’s diaries should only be viewed by those with the highest security clearance. The Cabinet Office told the inquiry: Some of the documents in question may involve national security issues and we appreciate the inquiries understanding of the need to handle sensitive documents appropriately. We will continue to work with Mr. Johnson and the investigation to ensure that any material that may contain . . . security sensitivities are handled appropriately. And The temperature claimed that several cases of sensitive material had been identified and concerns had been raised at the highest level. This means that Mr Johnson’s notebooks – supposed to form the basis of a political memoir – will not be returned to him until the judicial review. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could be spared a vote on the Privileges Committees report on Boris Johnson ” height=”2000″ width=”3000″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:auto-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could be spared a vote on the Privileges Committees report on Boris Johnson (PA wire) A Johnson spokesperson said The temperature the government returns his notebooks to him and therefore cannot be very concerned about their contents. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: ‘We do not comment on security matters. It came after Mr Johnson was accused of committing another clear breach of the rules by taking on a six-figure job writing a weekly column in the Daily mail. He only informed the watchdog of work appointments half an hour before a public announcement. A damning report from the Privileges Committee will be debated in the Commons on Monday as Rishi Sunak seeks to unite warring Tory MPs. The report recommended that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension had he not already resigned before his trial. Although he cannot do so now, the cross-party group of MPs have also recommended that he be banned from holding a pass into parliament for a range of offences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-covid-inquiry-whatsapps-b2359415.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos