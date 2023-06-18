Ron DeSantis’ allies say Donald Trump is ‘obsessed with male genitalia’





Donald Trump has, uh, come a long way since literally defending his penis size against Marco Rubio’s comments during a presidential primary debate in 2016. Look at those hands, are they small hands? Trump said at the time, raising them for the public to assess. And, he referred to my hands if they are small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there is no problem. I guarantee.

And by a long way, I mean it’s now 2023, and he’s gone from defending his own dick size to attacking the dick sizes of others, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R ). Trump gave Ron the nickname Tiny D, among other things, even before the latter announced his candidacy for the presidency. A naïve, well-meaning person might assume that it has nothing to do with DeSantis being relatively short; but anyone who knows Trump knows better. The Daily Beast then reported earlier this month that Trump’s aides specifically advised him to focus on DeSantis’ penis size. It’s also short but yeah, of course it’s his penis, which is why we were doing it, a source close to Trump told the outlet.

Cut to this week: DeSantis is heading to Reno to attend a thing called Basque Fry, where cooked and fried lamb testicles, per The New Republic, are going to be served. And the opportunity was too perfect not to seize it. Not surprised Ron DeSantis is looking for a ballgame, said Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita.

Erin Perrine, spokesperson for Super PAC Never Back Down, which supports DeSantis, responded: Team Trump’s obsession with male genitalia is more perverted than a woke grooming book.

Now, see, that’s funny. DeSantis’ team says Trump is obsessed with men’s junk food, and that’s more than true. Former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham even wrote in her 2021 book that after Stormy Daniels said in an interview that Trump’s penis looked like a mushroom, the president called Grisham to assure him that his penis didn’t actually have the shape of a mushroom or a little one. But DeSantis isn’t as above it all as his allies would suggest. As governor of Florida, he was myopically obsessed with the existence of LGBTQ people, whom he calls groomers, to the point of banning books that even mention queer issues and investigating drag shows.

In short: all of those fascist Republican men running for president are, to some degree, obsessed with dick size. Some are overtly clownish and narcissistic about it, while others channel it into sick legislation. What is better? Neither. Don’t let any of these penis-obsessed cartoon villains return to duty, period, because they’re a cancer to society.

