Trump calls for replacement of 20 Republicans who voted to block Adam Schiff’s censorship





On Wednesday, twenty House Republicans went against the grain in an unexpected act of unity with Democrats voting to block the move to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who was embroiled in investigations related to ties to Trump with Russia.

This comes after Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) offered the decision against Schiff on the grounds that he “exploited his positions within the HPSCI (House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence) to encourage and condone abusive intelligence investigations of Americans in political ends,” according to Newsweek.

According to The Hill’s report, “Luna introduced the ground resolution as a preferred resolution on the same day as former President Trump, who was investigated by Schiff, which sparked the wrath of the GOP, pleaded not guilty to 37 counts following a Justice Department indictment on allegations that he improperly stored classified documents and refused to return them. Trump, first introduced the measure on May 23.

Sounding off against those 20 Republicans who disagreed with his wish to prosecute Schiff, Trump called for their replacements via a statement given to Truth Social on Friday night.

“Anna Paulina Luna is a STAR. She never gives up, especially holding lowlifes like Adam “Shifty” Schiff responsible for their lies, deceit, deceit and endangering our country, for which he should be imprisoned,” Trump wrote. “He’s a leaky and a scoundrel. Any Republican voting against his CENSURE, or worse, should immediately be predominated. There are plenty of good candidates!”

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

In a statement following the decision to drop his censure, Schiff said: “MAGA Republicans are suing me because I dared to hold Donald Trump accountable. These efforts to intimidate me will not succeed. I will always defend our democracy.”

Learn more

about this topic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/06/17/calls-for-replacement-of-20-voted-to-block-censure-of-adam-schiff/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos