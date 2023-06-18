PM Modi proposes full G20 membership for African Union | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to his fellow Group of 20 (G20) members asking for the African Union to become a full member of the group at its September summit in New Delhi, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI) The proposal was made in line with a request from the Union, which is made up of 55 countries on the African continent, the people said. The move, they said, aims to strengthen Africa’s voice on the international stage and shape the future of our shared world. The G20, which was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis, comprises the 20 largest economies. The members of the grouping are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. . People have said that Modi has taken the lead on the issue of African Union membership in the G20, which he strongly defends and supports. The African Union’s membership in the G20 will be a good step towards a just, equitable, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance, said one of the people quoted above. India is set to host the G20 summit in New Delhi in September. Modi is also a firm believer in a greater voice for southern countries, especially African countries, on international platforms, the people said. Under India’s G20 Presidency, Modi has focused on mainstreaming African countries’ priorities into the groupings’ agenda, they said. Earlier this year, India hosted the Voice of Global South summit to determine the priorities and concerns of developing countries so that they can be incorporated into the G20 agenda this year. As the G7 rebuffed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India urged the G20 to focus on the economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis, particularly food, fuel and fertilizer insecurity in southern countries . The African Union was founded in 2001 to replace the Organization of African Unity. The total population of African Union Member States is over 1.3 billion. The African Union represents the interests of African states in international forums and has permanent observer status at the United Nations General Assembly.

