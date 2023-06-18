Read Jokowi’s signals for Sandiaga Uno in the 2024 presidential election





The political approaches of the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, are clear. Sandi now has a political vehicle that will lead her to fight in the presidential election of 2024. After being named an executive, PPP told the Saratoga boss two things. First as president of Bappilu. The second thing that is very important is to be recommended as a running mate for Ganjar Pranowo. This was conveyed in the Rapimnas PPP which ended on Saturday (6/17/2023) afternoon held at Sultan Hotel Jakarta. Previously, some of the DPWs had proposed that the candidates for the PPP vice-president are Muhammad Mardiono and Sandiaga Uno. But Mardiono refused, only Sandi drove. “The Sixth Rapimnas of the United Development Party has nominated brother Haji Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno as the running mate to back presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 general election.” Sandiaga Uno’s smooth transition to the PPP is inseparable from the support of President Joko Widodo. Sandi said he reported to the president to become a PPP cadre. Indications of Joko Widodo’s blessing can also be seen during the coffee drinking event between Sandiaga and President Joko Widodo at the Jakarta Fair Arena. Sandi said that that night, President Joko Widodo smiled upon learning that Sandi would be given a difficult task by PPP. Meanwhile, last Friday (6/16), PDIP presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, who was met in Sanur, Bali, only smiled when he was bombarded with questions about Sandiaga’s mission to become his running mate. A long time ago, President Joko Widodo also gave a code that the name of one of the potential vice-presidential candidates was the name of Sandiaga Uno. This was conveyed by Joko Widodo after the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the end of April. If it is true that President Joko Widodo is behind Sandiaga’s political moves, then how will the communication between Joko Widodo and PDIP General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri be. Will Sandi be Ganjar’s running mate?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/play/NA0CX1dp-membaca-sinyal-jokowi-untuk-sandiaga-uno-di-pilpres-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos