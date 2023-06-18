President Xi’s letter boosts Taiwanese people’s confidence





Taiwanese said the congratulatory letter from Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, boosted their confidence in the integrated and peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait. In the letter sent to the 15th Strait Forum, a major cross-strait exchange event held in Fujian Province on Saturday, Xi called for joint efforts to promote Chinese culture and forge ties. narrower. Calling the Strait Forum an important platform for people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to broadly engage in exchanges and promote cooperation, Xi expressed hope that the forum will constantly inject vitality. in people-to-people exchanges and integrated development across the strait. . We will continue to respect, care for and benefit Taiwan compatriots, promote cross-strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, and push forward integrated development in various fields, Xi said. He called on people on both sides of the Strait to work together to keep pace with historical trends, safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation, and contribute to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the cause of national reunification. . Lei Chien, president of the National Taiwan Women’s League, who attended the forum, said Xi’s congratulatory letter sends a signal that the Chinese nation’s grand rejuvenation trend is unstoppable. “He expressed deep hope for the peaceful development of both sides of the Taiwan Strait and showed great goodwill towards Taiwan through the letter,” Lei said. Although the authorities of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan and some countries often tout a possible war across the Straits, it is clear from the letter and the Straits Forum that more people are working for peaceful development, he said. she declared. “Most importantly, the mainland has firmly grasped the direction of peaceful development across the strait,” she added. Shen Chieh, 33, from Taiwan, a participant in the forum, said he was encouraged by Xi’s congratulatory letter, which shows that the mainland attaches great importance to cross-strait exchanges. A series of beneficial policies rolled out by the mainland have prompted young people in Taiwan to cross the strait to seek opportunities due to slowing wage growth in Taiwan, he said. Having come to the mainland for about 20 years, Chen said he has adapted to local conditions. He now works as a lawyer in Beijing, and marries a local resident and they had their second generation. The 15th Strait Forum was jointly organized by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the Fujian provincial government and 82 institutions and organizations across the Strait. The forum’s main conference kicked off in the coastal city of Xiamen on Saturday.

