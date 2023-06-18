Just an ex-MP: Rishi Sunaks allies pour scorn on beaten Boris Johnson | Boris Johnson

On Saturday night, close allies of Rishi Sunak dismissed Boris Johnson in scornful terms as just an unimportant ex-MP, as the political power base of former prime ministers appeared to be crumbling in Westminster.

In a clear bid to step out of the Johnson era after last week’s devastating Privileges Committee report on Partygate, Sunak supporters made it clear that the Prime Minister now sees Johnson as political irrelevance who doesn’t was no longer a real threat.

Johnson’s portrayal risks infuriating the former prime minister’s supporters, who say Sunak was complicit in many of the Covid-related controversies and rule breaches the committee investigated. Like Johnson, Sunak was fined by police for an event in Downing Street.

Addressing the Observera senior source said that although the committee found that Johnson had deliberately misled parliament and directed abuse at its members, Sunak had not found time to read his full report.

The source added that Downing Street would not be fazed by the antics of a predecessor: At the end of the day, he is someone who is just an ex-MP. There are times when you have to cancel business, but last week was not such a time.

The comments came after Johnson called on his own small group of the MP’s remaining followers not to vote against the privileges committee’s recommendations when they come to the Commons, apparently because he doesn’t want to expose the little support he has on the benches.

With Labor well ahead in the opinion polls, Sunak and his strategists believe they can now draw a positive line from the dramas and episodes linked to Johnson of late, pitting rule-breaking against chaos from former prime ministers to the more studious and thorough style of the current one.

It now seems likely that the report, which would have led to Johnson being suspended for 90 days and having his right to a lifetime former MP pass revoked, had he not already resigned as that furious deputy, will be approved without a vote. .

Sources close to Johnson said the privileges committee report had no practical effect and his supporters would speak in the debate but not be asked to vote against it.

Nadine Dorries is one of a small number of diehard supporters who have said they will oppose the motion. Photography: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Nadine Dorries, Simon Clarke, Jake Berry and Brendan Clarke-Smith are among a small group of remaining Johnson supporters who previously said they would vote against the motion. They suggested there would be fury across the party over the way the former prime minister was treated by the committee, which turned out not to be the case.

A Sunak loyalist on the backbenches said the vast majority of the party are fed up with the Boris Johnson saga and want it to end.

The senior MP said: I was talking to my people and they said they just wanted this all over. They said they had had enough of Boris Johnson, that it had to move on. There are a few diehards who still think he’s the best electoral asset we’ve ever had. But if they looked deeper, they would find that person was actually Jeremy Corbyn.

However, some Tory MPs still fear opposition parties will force a vote, a move that could in turn flush out those in their ranks who abstain because they fear a backlash from pro-Johnson members of their local associations.