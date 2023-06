Putin: Russia does not reject negotiations with Ukraine

Moscow, June 17 (EFE).- Russia remains open to negotiations on a resolution of the conflict that began with its invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday during a meeting with officials from seven African countries on a mission of peace. “My dear friends, not us, but the leadership of Ukraine, announced that they will not conduct any negotiations. Moreover, the President of Ukraine has signed a decree prohibiting these negotiations,” said the head of the Russian State in St. Petersburg. “We are ready to consider all your proposals without preconditions,” Putin told Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Azali Assoumani of Comoros, Macky Sall of Senegal and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia. The delegation, which also includes Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and envoys representing the presidents of the Republic of Congo and Uganda, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Friday. The purpose of what Ramaphosa described as a “historic” mission was to present the Ukrainian and Russian governments with a 10-point peace plan drawn up by African countries. “We welcome the balanced approach of African friends to the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin told the visitors. “We are open to a constructive dialogue with all those who want a peace based on the principles of respect for everyone’s interests, as well as justice.” “This war must come to an end. This must be settled through negotiations and through diplomatic means,” Ramaphosa said during the meeting at Konstantinovsky Palace. “This war is having a negative impact on the African continent and indeed on many other countries around the world,” the South African said. Putin took the opportunity to show the delegation what he described as the March 2022 draft peace accord. “I would like to draw your attention to the fact that with the help of (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, as you know, a series of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Turkey in order to work both on the confidence-building measures you mentioned and on drafting the text of the agreement,” Putin said. “We did not discuss with the Ukrainian side that this treaty would be filed, but we never presented it or commented on it. This draft agreement was initialed by the head of the kyiv negotiating team. He put his signature on it. Here it is,” the Russian president said, holding up a sheet of paper. “It was called the Treaty of Permanent Neutrality and Security Guarantees of Ukraine,” Putin said, adding that the document included 18 articles related to Ukraine’s security. “Well, after we – as promised – withdrew the troops from kyiv, the authorities in kyiv … threw everything away,” the Russian president said. EFE wash/dry

