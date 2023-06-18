Biden couple to greet PM Modi with gun salute, host state dinner on June 22, pm Narendra Modi to embark on official state visit to US on June 21





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official state visit to the United States on June 21, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. The official state visit will begin with Modi leading the yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York on June 21. The United Nations General Assembly has declared June 21 as International Yoga Day. Modi will then fly to Washington where the Biden couple will officially welcome him with a 21-gun salute on the South Lawn of the White House. More than 7,000 Indians will gather on the occasion. The US president and first lady will also host a state dinner for Modi on June 22. This will be followed by a bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden where issues relating to defence, technology and climate change are expected to be discussed. After which, Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress and share his vision for India’s future and the global challenges facing the two countries, the top Congress leaders said. Modi is the only Indian to address the US Congress session twice. The last time he addressed the US Congress was in June 2016. On June 23, the US State Department will host a lunch for Modi. US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken would join him. He is due to speak at an event organized by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. America’s top CEOs and executives are expected to attend the event. There is also the possibility of a meeting between Modi and the CEOs. Additionally, Modi will address the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington before leaving for the airport on June 24. Read also : Top US lawmakers welcome Prime Minister Modi THE United States before his visit Modi visited the United States six times during his nine years in office, but none were classified as a state visit, which is the most important visit offered only at the invitation of the US president. Such a visit involves elaborate ceremonies, including a flight-style ceremony, where the dignitary is greeted with a 21-gun salute, a dinner at the White House, an exchange of diplomatic gifts and an invitation to stay at Blair House. , which is the residence of the US President. guest house on Pennsylvania Avenue. Modi last visited the United States on September 23, 2021, after taking charge of Biden. Previously, he had visited the country in 2019, 2017, 2014 and twice in 2016. The upcoming visit ahead of the G20 summit in September implies that the United States sees India as an equal partner, officials said. Furthermore, it aims to strengthen the two countries’ commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific.

