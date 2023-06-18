Donald Trump’s hold on Republican voters





The main question the media asks Republican presidential candidates is whether they would forgive Donald Trump.

The main question facing candidates is whether Trump’s second indictment will give him a chance in the polls, as the first did.

Their follow-up question is whether a possible third indictment, or even a fourth, would ultimately eliminate enough of Trump’s core supporters to give the other candidates a chance to win the nomination.

Huge events are unfolding in the GOP primary race, and yet the proverb that the more things change, the more they stay the same fits like a glove.

Trump entered the season as a frontrunner and despite facing two rounds of criminal charges and being found liable in a civil sexual assault and defamation case, he still holds a lead. dominant in the field of 2024.

With two other investigations targeting him still ongoing, he could have up to four indictments hanging over his head before the Iowa caucuses next January.

The fact that he hasn’t paid a meaningful price among GOP voters baffles his rivals and causes them and anti-Trump party leaders to sharpen their case.

While they largely avoid criticizing him directly and say the cases show Democrats using law enforcement for political gain, they also now say the indictments make Trump a certain loser when general elections.

Ergo, naming him means four more years for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

I think the eligibility argument is going to become more important with this event, former House Speaker Paul Ryan said after Trump’s federal impeachment.

It will cost us the Senate again, it will cost us seats in the House, and we want to win.

GOP Sense. John Cornyn of Texas and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana make the same argument, as do some Republican governors.

Trump’s rivals and critics share the belief that up to half of his core support is soft and can be withdrawn.

But polls taken since the charges of possessing classified documents were uncovered on June 9 show no significant decline.

In six national polls taken in whole or in part since then, the former president is averaging 51.5%, a 30-point margin over second Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who averages just 51.5%. 21.5%.

At the end of May, Trump’s average lead over DeSantis in six recent national polls stood at 33 points.

As one Florida governor supporter jokingly put it, DeSantis retains his position as the leading unindicted candidate.

Although early state polls show fluctuations, there are not enough to constitute a reliable trend. In the recent Iowa poll alone, Trump holds a 15-point lead over DeSantis, up from 42 points in a May survey by various pollsters.

Conversely, its lead in New Hampshire swelled to 32 points from 21 points in May, though those are also single polls from different pollsters.

The driving force behind Trump’s stamina is the belief of his supporters that they are the ultimate target of both the radical left and the corrupt deep state, and that prosecution amounts to persecution against him and them.

Their latest outrage is the fact that Democrats have filed the first two lawsuits against a former president in American history and both are a huge departure from how similar cases have been handled in the past.

The first case, brought by far-left Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, for silent payments to Stormy Daniels, used a new legal theory to transform what would typically be misdemeanor accounting charges against the companies of Trump in crimes against him.

The federal charges over the documents were brought by President Bidens’ Justice Department and the indictment reflects huge discrepancies in that Biden himself is treated far more leniently than Trump despite a FBI investigation into its handling of secret documents.

And Hillary Clinton walked away unscathed in 2016 despite using a private server to house thousands of secret documents.

The public reaction to the federal case against Trump is particularly noteworthy.

An ABC News poll found that 47% of all respondents say the accusations are politically motivated, while only 37% disagree.

The data divide

Republicans overwhelmingly believe the charges stem from politics, with 80% saying so, while just 16% believe the case is valid.

The two remaining cases are also worn by Dems.

One is another Biden Justice Department investigation related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the second is a Georgia state investigation focused on the aftermath of the 2020 election.

The argument from inside the GOP that the cases will prevent Trump from winning a general election is based on the idea that the charges, no matter how unfair they are perceived among Republicans, will discourage too many independent voters in swing states. , which means that Trump will return briefly to the Electoral College.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is particularly forceful on this point, telling CNN that calculations showed Donald Trump had no chance of winning on Nov. 24.

He won’t even win Georgia.

If you’re a Republican who can’t win Georgia on Nov. 24, you’re out of luck.

Trump’s troubled history in Georgia comes up repeatedly among GOP critics as a reason why he should not be nominated.

He narrowly lost the usually reliable red state to Biden in 2020 and his candidates lost three straight Senate races there, tipping the chamber to the Democrats.

The DeSantis camp quietly cites Georgia as an example, while a stronger version comes from a PAC backing Republican Peach States Governor Brian Kemp.

He released a poll showing Trump leading Biden by just one point in the state, while a generic Republican is beating Biden by 10.

Kemp, who angered Trump by refusing to overturn the 2020 results, won a landslide victory over a Trump-backed primary opponent last year and some business leaders are urging him to enter the presidential primary .

NBC reported that Kemp privately told donors last month that everything had to be seen through the eyes of a general election because we can’t score points if we don’t have the ball.

Sununu also considered running for the White House before deciding against it.

Still, he’s using the significance of the New Hampshire primary, the first on the GOP calendar, to shape the pitch and the argument against Trump.

His approval could be crucial.

No one is undecided about the former president. It’s a familiar commodity, Sununu told CNN.

If the Republicans nominate him, then they were saying a vote for him in the primary is actually a vote for Joe Biden.

This is a strong but probably premature argument.

Most polls still show that a Trump-Biden race is near and I guess Republicans who might ditch Trump will have to see much clearer and more compelling evidence first that he cannot beat Biden.

Until they do, they stand by their man.

