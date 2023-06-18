Xi meets his old friend Bill Gates

President Xi Jinping told his old friend Bill Gates that China has always pinned its hopes on the American people, after the Microsoft co-founders’ foundation pledged $50 million to help Chinese efforts in the fight against the disease .

Gates, one of the world’s richest men, is the latest in a string of Western business leaders to visit China since the country ended the tough Covid-19 controls that have largely plagued him cut off from the world for almost three years.

Gates’ visit is the first to China in four years and included a rare meeting between the Chinese head of state and a foreign business leader.

You are the first American friend I met in Beijing this year, Xi told Gates in Beijing, according to Peoples Daily.

We have always pinned our hopes on the American people and looked forward to continued friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

Gates, in turn, said he was very honored to have this chance to meet, according to a recording shared by state broadcaster CCTV.

We always had good conversations and we have a lot of important topics to discuss today, he said.

I’ve been very disappointed not to be able to come for the past four years, so it’s very exciting to be back.

A readout from state media also cited Gates as praising China’s efforts in battling the Covid-19 pandemic, setting a good example to the world.

The meeting comes ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s scheduled visit to China tomorrow, during which Beijing said the two countries would exchange views on China-U.S. relations and key international and regional issues of mutual concern.

China will state its position and concerns on China-U.S. relations and resolutely safeguard its interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing yesterday.

The head-to-head also follows Thursday’s announcement by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that it would donate US$50 million to support Chinese efforts to fight malaria and tuberculosis.

The foundation announced that it would renew a collaboration with the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI), a Beijing-based group created by Gates, the Beijing municipal government and Tsinghua University.

The US$50 million will support efforts to improve global health outcomes through lifesaving therapies for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, which disproportionately affect the world’s poorest, said the Gates Foundation said in a statement.

Gates delivered a speech at GHDDI on Thursday, the Gates Foundation said, praising China’s efforts to eradicate malaria and reduce poverty.

China has made significant progress in reducing poverty and improving health outcomes in China, Gates said.

I hope China can play an even greater role in addressing current challenges, especially those facing African countries.

Gates last visited China in 2019, where he met with Prime Minister Peng Liyuan to discuss his foundational work in HIV/AIDS prevention.

During a visit to the country the previous year, he held up a pot of human waste at a forum in Beijing in a bid to draw attention to the shortage of toilets in the developing world.

A series of American business leaders have visited China this year, expressing optimism about its vast market and the commercial ties between the two economic powers. AFP