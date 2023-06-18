A guide to contemporary China





Entry of American aircraft carriers into the South China Sea Angers China

Chinese media have reported that a group of US Navy aircraft carriers will operate in the South China Sea in a clear show of US strength that aims to increase tensions in the region against China. The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier transited through the Bashi Channel and sailed into the South China Sea on Wednesday, according to open source monitoring from the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative, a Beijing-based think tank. Flight paths show the US aircraft flew between the carrier and the Philippines, a country the US recently visited to confront China militarily. The United States has gained access to four additional military bases in the Philippines in addition to holding joint navy and coast guard exercises with the country this year, according to reports.

Source: GlobalTimes

Xi says exchanges key to China-US relations when meeting with Bill Gates

In a not-so-subtle message to the United States, President Xi told Microsoft founder Bill Gates that he was the first American friend he had met in Beijing this year. As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, people should move around and communicate more to enhance mutual understanding, he said. Gates’ visit comes as scores of foreign business leaders have traveled to China to meet top Chinese officials in recent months, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, amid tensions between Beijing and Washington. Gates’ visit coincided with an announcement by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which said it would partner with Beijing’s city government and donate $50 million over the next five years to fight infectious diseases. Other projects are also in preparation.

Source: China Daily

China strengthens ties, announces strategic partnership with Palestine

China continues to push its role as a mediator in international disputes. President Xi Jinping met with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing on Wednesday, where the two announced a China-Palestine strategic partnership. Abbas, who began his four-day state visit to China on Tuesday, is the first Arab head of state to be hosted by China this year. During their meeting on Wednesday, Xi presented a three-point proposal for the settlement of the Palestinian issue and expressed China’s support for Palestine becoming a full member state of the United Nations. He said China stands ready to play a positive role in helping Palestine achieve internal reconciliation and promote peace talks.

Source: Xinhua

China, Honduras sign Memorandum of Understanding on Belt and Road Cooperation

The Chinese government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Honduran government on jointly promoting the Belt and Road Initiative, the National Development and Reform Commission announced on Tuesday. The two parties will jointly explore the points of convergence of the two economies; actively promote policy communication, infrastructure connectivity, unfettered trade, financial integration and people-to-people exchanges; strengthen practical cooperation in various fields; promote mutual benefit and mutual learning of civilizations; and achieve common development and prosperity, the commission said. The move comes after Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived in Shanghai, marking his first visit since the Central American nation established diplomatic ties with Beijing in March this year. The trip is significant as Honduras only recently severed ties with Taipei in 2018 before establishing ties with China earlier this year.

Source: People’s Daily

Chinese students worried about rising college fees

Universities across China are raising tuition fees for the first time in years, raising concerns among students. At least eight universities in Shanghai have raised tuition fees in recent weeks. According to a notice on Sunday, the East China University of Science and Technology has raised tuition fees by 54 percent to 7,700 yuan ($1,100) for freshmen majoring in science, engineering and physical education, and 30% to 6,500 yuan for liberal arts majors. The announcements come after Shanghai city authorities decided to raise benchmark tuition fees for the first time in 20 years after a public hearing in April. The fee increase comes as Chinese universities face mounting financial challenges amid rising operating expenses and shrinking local government funding. The Ministry of Education announced a 3.7% cut in funding for the higher education sector this year. In October, the announcement by several prestigious universities of the cancellation of certain student grants provoked a violent reaction from the public.

Source: Sixth Tone

Messis’ appearance live in China draws over 2.5m viewers

Lionel Messi captivated an audience of more than 2.5 million viewers on Wednesday during a 20-minute livestream on the Taobao Live platform, owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. The event was hosted by e-commerce influencer Li Xuanzhuo and He Wei, a football commentator from China’s state broadcaster. The football star only stayed for about ten minutes during which he shared his feelings about his visit to China, his football career and his future plans. Towards the end of the conversation, the hosts presented Messi with zongzi, sticky rice balls traditionally enjoyed at the Dragon Boat Festival. Messi also sent his wishes to fans watching for a peaceful and wholesome Dragon Boat Festival in Mandarin Chinese, ahead of the traditional three-day holiday beginning June 22.

Source: Radii China

