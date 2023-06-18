India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fan receives “NMODI” license plate, delighted with his visit to the United States





An ardent fan of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maryland, USA, got an “NMODI” license plate. NRI Raghavendra, speaking to ANI news agency, said the Prime Minister was an inspiration to him and was looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the United States. “I took this plate in November 2016. Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi comes here, so I look forward to hosting him,” Raghavendra said. Besides the Prime Minister’s name, the car also has the name of the state of Virginia written on it. Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming US visit, the Indian tricolor was seen floating outside the White House, in Washington, DC, on Friday. Speaking about Modi’s expected visit to the United States, an Indian national living in New Jersey, Jesal Nar, said, “It is truly an honor and a pride to see the tricolor. I am traveling across the United States for my work with a tricolor.” US visit by PM Modi The Indian Prime Minister will begin his first state visit to the United States next week. Prime Minister Modi is due to address the joint session of the US Congress from June 20-24 and is also due to meet with various US politicians, high profile personalities and prominent citizens of the Diaspora. Meanwhile, practice for the prime minister’s welcoming ceremony is underway on the South Lawn of the White House. Children were seen training for Indian Prime Minister Modi’s welcoming ceremony. The Prime Minister will travel to the United States after receiving invitations from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. PM Modi’s visit will begin in New York where he will lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21. Recently, US Congressman Buddy Carter said the nation is waiting to hear PM Modi address a joint session of the US Congress. WATCH | Visit of PM Modis to the United States: what is the program? “US-India relations are very important. We look forward to hearing Prime Minister Modi address the joint session. Prime Minister Modi has served the people well,” Carter said during Prime Minister Modi’s visit. in the USA. Speaking during Prime Minister Modi’s visit, US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said: “Next week we will be honored to have him (Prime Minister Modi) address a joint meeting of Congress highlighting the importance of the relationship between the United States and India”. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/trending/indian-pm-modis-fan-gets-car-number-plate-nmodi-ahead-of-his-us-visit-605533 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos