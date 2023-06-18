‘He may not know,’ says US President Joe Biden as he hopes to meet China’s Xi again

President Joe Biden has expressed his desire to hold a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the coming months. He also suggested Chinese leaders may not have been aware of the details surrounding an alleged spy balloon the United States intercepted and shot down in February.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, President Biden acknowledged that China faces real challenges unrelated to the United States. He remarked that the incident involving the ball was more of an annoyance than an intentional act. He pointed out that Chinese leaders seemed uninformed about the location of the balloon, its contents and the general situation.

As he boarded Air Force One en route to Philadelphia for a speech kicking off his 2024 re-election campaign, President Biden expressed his hopes of arranging another meeting with President Xi Jinping. This development aligns with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s ongoing visit to Beijing. Secretary Blinken’s goal is to engage in discussions with senior Chinese officials, with the aim of defusing tensions and preventing outright conflict between the world’s two largest economies. The original timing of Blinken’s trip had been postponed due to the controversy surrounding the spy balloon, which crossed the United States from west to east before being intercepted by a fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina.

President Biden and President Xi previously met in Bali, Indonesia in November last year.

Relations between the United States and China have been marked by tensions and disputes over various issues, including trade, human rights and territorial claims. The two countries were embroiled in a series of trade disputes, imposing tariffs on each other’s goods, which had significant economic repercussions. Additionally, the United States has expressed concerns about China’s human rights record, particularly regarding the treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and political freedoms in Hong Kong.

The alleged spy balloon incident has further strained the bilateral relationship. The balloon’s flight across the United States has raised concerns about China’s intelligence-gathering activities and its potential threats to national security. The interception and subsequent destruction of the balloon by the United States military underscored the seriousness with which the United States views these activities.

President Biden’s expressed desire to meet with President Xi Jinping signals an attempt to engage in high-level dialogue to address underlying issues and improve overall relations between the two nations. Diplomatic engagements, such as Secretary Blinken’s visit to China, serve as avenues for dialogue and a potential platform for finding common ground on key issues. The economic and geopolitical importance of the United States and China makes their relationship a critical factor in shaping global dynamics, and efforts to ease tensions are crucial to maintaining stability and cooperation on various global challenges.

Jun 18, 2023

