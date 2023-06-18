STEVEN ROBERTS: Despite legal issues, voters will judge Donald Trump | Notice





Donald Trump’s growing legal troubles are having two contradictory effects on his political fortunes.

In the short term, the federal indictment on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents clearly helps him. His well-oiled fundraising machine kicked in immediately, flooding his supporters with grievance-filled appeals to counter the never-ending witch hunts, and his popularity with Republican loyalists actually appears to be on the rise. The FiveThirtyEight website reports that in a national polling average, 54.4% of GOP voters now favor renominating Trump, up from 46% in March.

Moreover, most of his rivals for the nomination feel compelled to defend Trump and attack the FBI and Justice Department out of cynical but solid fear of alienating devout MAGA Nation members.

But the long term presents a very different picture. If Trump secures the GOP nomination, the criminal charges already filed against him and others that are likely to be brought in the future could weigh heavily with swing voters in a handful of key states that will decide the 2024 election. .

In the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll, 48% of Americans agree Trump should have been indicted in the federal case, with just 35% dissenting. Sixty-one percent called the charges serious and only 28% said they weren’t.

The political threat to Trump is not the legal charges themselves, which may not even go to trial until next year’s election. This is the broadest message emanating from this episode: Trump is synonymous with uproar and turmoil. And that raises a crucial question for fringe voters: Do they really want four more years of White House chaos?

In politics, issues resonate more deeply when people are already willing to feel a certain way about them. Joe Bidens is stumbling alarming voters (and Democratic strategists) because his age and acuity are already cause for concern. Similarly, Trump’s legal woes reinforce the growing belief (even among some Republicans) that he is too reckless and too dangerous to be handed over to power again.

That’s why Chris Sununu, the popular Republican governor of New Hampshire, warned on Fox News after the latest indictments that there is no way Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden in November.

He’s a loser, Sununu told Anderson Cooper on CNN. It’s not just him that worries me. I’m worried about the US Senate races. I worry about the governorates. I’m worried about the ballot it affects up and down the ticket.

Some Republican critics of Trump point to how the indictments highlight his personal flaws, his mercurial temper and his erratic judgment. If even half of that is true, it’s a toast, Bill Barr, Trump’s own attorney general, told Fox News. On CBS, he added: He’s so selfish that he has this penchant for risky, reckless acts to show that he can somehow get away with it. There is no excuse for what he did here.

We can’t discount character any longer, argues Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who once advised Trump and is now running against him. If we do, we get what we deserve.

Other anti-Trump Republicans fear their party is losing its leadership and core conservative values, and that Trump’s assault on the FBI and Justice Department following his indictments symbolizes those fears.

Asa Hutchinson, the former Arkansas governor who issues a long-running challenge to Trump, said on CNN: The Republican Party stands for the rule of law and our justice system. Let’s not undermine this by our rhetoric, by making up facts and accusing the Department of Justice of things for which there is no evidence.

For former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s sacking of cherished conservative principles dates back at least to the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising, when he encouraged Pence to violate his oath and taint the election results.

That day, President Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution, Pence said as he announced his own bid for the GOP nomination. Now, voters will face the same choice. I chose the Constitution, and I always will. I believe that anyone who places themselves above the Constitution should never be President of the United States.

All of these criticisms and concerns are unlikely to seriously hamper Trump’s path to the nomination. But they will provide potent ammunition for his Democratic rivals. And in the end, the voters, not just any judge or jury, will make the final decision about Donald Trump.

