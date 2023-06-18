Biden excuses China spy balloon flight

President Biden kicked off his first day of campaigning for re-election by apologizing to communist China – saying President Xi Jinping never intended to fly a spy balloon over sensitive US military sites earlier this year.

I don’t think the leaders knew where it was, and knew what was in it, and knew what was going on, Biden told reporters on Saturday as he headed to Philadelphia for his first campaign rally. of the 2024 election. I think that was more embarrassing than intentional.

The conciliatory comments came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued a two-day visit to Beijing, his first diplomatic trip there since he canceled a planned trip as the balloon made its undisputed three-day journey. through US airspace.

“I hope over the next few months I will meet with Xi again and talk about the legitimate differences we have, but also how…to get along,” Biden added.

Republicans were outraged by Bidens’ anemic take on the incursion.

I don’t know how the president could say that with a straight face, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) told The Post. Not only was this intentional, but it was a direct threat to our national security. China is our greatest geopolitical enemy.

Biden has been anything but tough on China, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) said. It appears to be compromised, as evidence reviewed by the House Oversight Committee suggests.

Meanwhile, in Nevada, Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSanti pledged to send Bidenback to his basement where he belongs as he castigated Democrats’ leftist policies on energy, spending and border.

America needs to make a decision, because we need to restore sanity to this country,” the Florida governor told a crowd at the annual Basque Fry fundraiser, which features fried lamb testicles on its menu. We will reverse the decline.







The “spy balloon” made headlines earlier this year. Photograph by Tyler Schlitt

Bidens China’s comments came shortly before he took off in Marine 1 for a 40-minute aerial tour of cleanup efforts at the I-95 overpass that collapsed in Philadelphia this week.

There’s no bigger project for the country right now as far as I’m concerned, Biden said as he and local elected officials spoke about the disaster, which sparked traffic nightmares on the interstate thoroughfare. critical since a petrol tanker overturned and caught fire on Sunday. .

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who followed Biden to the podium, promised to reopen the causeway within the next two weeks.

But in a confused minute-long comment, Sen. John Fetterman – dressed in his usual hoodie and athletic shorts – praised Biden for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill as “the crown jewel, some kind of law, infra, infraction, infraction bill that’s going to make sure that there are bridges like this all over America being rebuilt.







President Joe Biden listens as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, right, speaks at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday. PA

US-China relations have grown increasingly strained during Biden’s presidency.

His administration last week admitted that China had built a spy base in Cuba after initially denying the story – and Blinken was reportedly reprimanded by Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday in a phone call before the journey.

Beijing has illegally militarized reefs in the South China Sea, stepped up American surveillance and repeatedly threatened to invade democratic Taiwan to forcefully reunite it with mainland China — with little response from Biden.







The alleged Chinese spy balloon is drifting towards the ocean after being shot down off the coast in February. Reuters

China has legitimate difficulties unrelated to the United States,” Biden said on Saturday, without specifying them.

Biden and Xi have not spoken since February, when two US Air Force fighter jets shot down the spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, infuriating China.

The president made no mention of foreign policy when he delivered an impassioned speech to about 2,000 union members at a campaign rally at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“I am proud to be the most pro-union president in American history,” he proclaimed.

But what I’m really proud of is being re-elected the most pro-union president in history,” he added, seemingly fast-forwarding 17 months to November 2024.

Biden also boasted that inflation had fallen for 11 straight months without acknowledging that the sharp rise in consumer prices, which peaked at 9.1% in 40 years last June, was driven by his own fiscal policies of free spending.