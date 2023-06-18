Tavleen Singh writes: If anything ruined Rahuls’ US show it was its timing… it’s Modis time in the sun

As political theater, it was hard to beat Rahul Gandhis driving from Washington to New York last week in a huge truck driven by an Indian immigrant. A film of this trip has been posted on social media by his publicity team, and I recommend it. Rahul comes across as charming, humble, sincere and genuinely interested in telling the stories of drivers’ lives on the road and the Punjabi songs he loves to listen to on his long, lonely drives.

BJP spokespersons and some of Modis’ ministers have been vocal and venomous in their attacks on Rahul’s speeches and trips to the United States. They have done their utmost to find reasons to prove that the heir to the mighty Nehru-Gandhi dynasty is obsessed with bringing foreigners to interfere in Indian affairs. When in one of his speeches he mocked the Prime Minister for bowing down to the sengol, they unearthed a picture of Rahul doing a full sashtang pranam to portray him as a hypocrite. The truth is that since his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has done a very good job of projecting himself as a political leader who is the exact opposite of Narendra Modi. He is love, compassion and humility for the autocracy, arrogance and narcissism of Modis.

If anything ruined Rahuls’ show, it was his timing. He could not have chosen a worse time to try to convince the Indian diaspora in America that he is a worthy alternative to Narendra Modi. It’s Modis time in the sun. The country that denied him a visa to travel there next week will welcome him in a way that few foreign leaders have ever been welcomed in the United States. There’s not just a state banquet planned, but a private dinner with the Bidens at the White House, and when he addresses both houses of Congress for the second time as prime minister, he will become one of the few foreign leaders to be granted this honor. Others include Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Volodymyr Zelensky.