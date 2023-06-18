Politics
Tavleen Singh writes: If anything ruined Rahuls’ US show it was its timing… it’s Modis time in the sun
As political theater, it was hard to beat Rahul Gandhis driving from Washington to New York last week in a huge truck driven by an Indian immigrant. A film of this trip has been posted on social media by his publicity team, and I recommend it. Rahul comes across as charming, humble, sincere and genuinely interested in telling the stories of drivers’ lives on the road and the Punjabi songs he loves to listen to on his long, lonely drives.
BJP spokespersons and some of Modis’ ministers have been vocal and venomous in their attacks on Rahul’s speeches and trips to the United States. They have done their utmost to find reasons to prove that the heir to the mighty Nehru-Gandhi dynasty is obsessed with bringing foreigners to interfere in Indian affairs. When in one of his speeches he mocked the Prime Minister for bowing down to the sengol, they unearthed a picture of Rahul doing a full sashtang pranam to portray him as a hypocrite. The truth is that since his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has done a very good job of projecting himself as a political leader who is the exact opposite of Narendra Modi. He is love, compassion and humility for the autocracy, arrogance and narcissism of Modis.
If anything ruined Rahuls’ show, it was his timing. He could not have chosen a worse time to try to convince the Indian diaspora in America that he is a worthy alternative to Narendra Modi. It’s Modis time in the sun. The country that denied him a visa to travel there next week will welcome him in a way that few foreign leaders have ever been welcomed in the United States. There’s not just a state banquet planned, but a private dinner with the Bidens at the White House, and when he addresses both houses of Congress for the second time as prime minister, he will become one of the few foreign leaders to be granted this honor. Others include Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Volodymyr Zelensky.
To add to Rahuls’ timing issues, The Economist came last week, featuring India on the cover as Americas new best friend. The Economist is among the international newspapers that Modis media officials generally accuse of conspiring to defame India. The truth is that this battered conspiracy theorist is more responsible for Modi’s bad reputation than any foreign publication. And the truth is that when Modi has earned praise, he has received it from the very publications that are reviled for being anti-Indian by BJP spokespersons. The Economist agrees that the main reason India has become America’s new best friend is its geopolitical importance at a very difficult time. But he also acknowledges that India’s rise is an uplifting story. One of the fastest growing economies, its GDP is expected to overtake that of Japan and Germany by 2028, even as it embarks on a new path to getting rich.
There are those in the Congress Party who believe that Modi is a feku, a man who likes to tell a story around mythical achievements to conceal the reality that he has achieved very little. It’s not true. For my part, I drove past the new airport being built in Mumbai last week and was amazed at how much progress there has been over the past year. I use this as an example because this new airport was announced years ago and all I saw as I walked past was a sign saying this was the new airport in Mumbai.
This is how development happened in the days of Congress. Slowly, uncertainly and unnecessarily. Building new airports, ports and roads could take decades, which usually meant that taxpayers paid three times as much for major infrastructure projects, as costs inevitably increased over the years. Modi has changed that visibly and dramatically. In my travels, I see new highways where there were once rural roads and new airports where there were once dirty, crowded hangars that passed for real airports. These are the things that foreign travelers, foreign investors and foreign governments have noticed, and it is because they see these remarkable changes that they see India as a country that is finally on the move.
What I personally like about Modis’ visit to America next week is that it means stronger ties with a country that we should always have been closer to than we were with the Soviet Union. I remember going to Moscow in 1990 as part of VP Singh’s press party and being horrified at how decrepit it was and how much it looked like an Indian city.
There was always more than a hint of hypocrisy in our Soviet love. The men who decided to use this country as an Indian model sent their own children to American universities and rushed to American hospitals (at taxpayers’ expense) when they fell ill. We never really liked the Soviet Union and we never really hated America. Modi said somewhere that India and America are natural allies. He is right. The only reason we didn’t build on this natural alliance was because Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter had a bewildering admiration for the Soviet Union that, in retrospect, is very hard to understand.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/pm-modi-attacks-on-rahul-speeches-in-us-rahul-gandhi-us-visit-8669712/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tavleen Singh writes: If anything ruined Rahuls’ US show it was its timing… it’s Modis time in the sun
- Justin Thomas hits ‘humiliating’ rock bottom at US Open
- BOLLYWOOD on the BEACH – August Edition – Whispers at Oak Street Beach, Whispers at Oak Street Beach, Chicago, August 12, 2023
- Bob Huggins resigns as West Virginia coach following his arrest
- Paris Fashion Week looks to the future with the debut of Pharrell Williams
- The first One Piece trailer features a Mexican actor leading a team of pirates in the Netflix adaptation
- Price cuts on Samsung, Google, Microsoft, Pixel 7, Surface and more
- Series Director Ramayan Says Adipurush Makers Treated Story Like Marvel Comics | Bollywood
- Harmeet Desai Stuns China’s Peng Xiang To Participate In WTT Contender Lagos Semifinal
- Video shows female leader Conor McGregor accusing her of sexual assault in Kaseya Center men’s restroom – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
- Latest Google Pixel 8 leak shows some serious display upgrades
- France is calculating the cost after a rare earthquake hits the West