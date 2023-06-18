Politics
The Emperor and Empress of Japan arrive in Indonesia for their first state visit | world news
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Saturday for their first state visit since assuming the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.
The June 17-23 trip to Southeast Asia’s largest economy includes a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at a palace south of Jakarta and a visit to a military cemetery honoring Indonesian and Japanese soldiers.
Japan ruled Indonesia for more than three years during and after World War II, capturing it from the Dutch East Indies without a fight and shattering the image of Dutch superiority.
The Japanese surrender at the end of the war paved the way for Indonesian independence in 1945 despite Dutch attempts to retake its former colony.
“Since the war, Japan has worked hard to contribute to international peace and prosperity with Asian countries, including Indonesia,” Naruhito told reporters on Thursday ahead of the trip.
“Based on the history of the countries’ diplomacy, I hope this visit will help deepen the friendly relations between our nations.”
The royal couple will visit a military cemetery in South Jakarta where 28 former Japanese soldiers who stayed and fought for Jakarta during the Indonesian War of Independence between 1945 and 1949 are buried.
They will also visit a new rapid transit (MRT) train depot built in the capital with help from Japan and a Tokyo-funded pumping station that prevents flooding.
In addition to traveling to Central Java’s city of Yogyakarta to meet the provincial monarch, the emperor is to visit Borobudur, the largest Buddhist temple in the world.
The couple have gradually resumed their public duties after limiting them during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last year they made their first trip abroad since being enthroned to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London.
Previous Japanese monarchs visited Indonesia in 1962 and 1991.
