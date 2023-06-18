On June 21, the Kazakh city of Astana will host a meeting of deputy foreign ministers of the occupying power Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria.

The new meeting is part of a long road launched by Russia to normalize relations between the Turkish occupying state and Syria.

The beginning was made by the intelligence services. Several rounds of meetings took place between Syrian intelligence chief Ali Mamlouk and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan (current foreign minister). Security relations between the two countries have not been interrupted even at the height of the conflict between them since the beginning of 2011, and have continued to pave the way for meetings at ministerial level.

On August 11, 2022, after several intelligence meetings, former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu disclosed that he had a brief conversation with Damascus Government Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad on the sidelines of the meeting of the MNA last October in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. At this rate, Turkey’s positions and statements are followed.

The trajectory officially emerged on December 28, 2022, when the Russian capital Moscow hosted a meeting between defense ministers and intelligence chiefs from the occupying power Turkey, Syria and Russia.

After Iran initially missed the course of normalization, apparently to its dismay, Russia and the Turkish occupying state announced Iran’s annexation of the path to turn tripartite meetings into quadripartite meetings.

These meetings were postponed several times under various pretexts, until a meeting of the foreign ministers of the four states was held on May 10.

The new meeting between the four deputy foreign ministers of the State on June 21 is part of a certain number of constants and variables.

The fundamental requirement of the government in Damascus to progress in normalization with the Turkish occupying state is the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the occupied Syrian territories, in addition to the cessation of support for mercenary groups, a condition that the state Turkish occupier rejects.

But the Damascus government’s negotiating position differed significantly from what it was at the start of the normalization process. as he gained strength in his return to the Arab League, he seems to be trying to keep Syria out of Iranian astronomy and confront the Turkish arrogance that lives the one of its worst moments with the repeated depreciation of the Turkish lira and the strong division in Turkish society, and a significant decline in the popularity of fascist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Internationally, the United States remains reluctant to reject normalization with the government in Damascus, without the latter taking concrete steps towards a political solution in line with UN resolution 2254.

The position of the European Union is no different from that of the United States with regard to normalization between Syria and the Turkish occupying state, and European countries insist that we continue to say (no normalization, no reconstruction, no lifting of sanctions, unless the regime actively participates in the political solution. We fully support the efforts of the United Nations and resolution 2254).

As Russia remains engaged in its fight against NATO on Ukrainian soil, alongside skirmishes with US forces in northern and eastern Syria, the latter have been met with new military reinforcements, accompanied by media reports on the deployment of F22-Raptor.

In light of these constants and variables, Russia announced a ready roadmap a few days ago for normalization between Syria and the Turkish occupying state, amid questions about the possibility of a breakthrough in the course of normalization with all these contradictions between the government of Damascus and the Turkish occupation stat

