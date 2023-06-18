The impossible task of defending Donald Trump





From the time Donald Trump was indicted last week, leading Republican lawmakers and media personalities have found themselves in the humiliating position of trying to defend the indefensible. Many of them are lawyers; having seen the overwhelming strength of the evidence in the indictment, they could have simply accepted that Trump is in big trouble.

Instead, they burst out with an embarrassing mush of false, illogical, and non-sequential guidelines explaining why Trump shouldn’t be treated like everyone else in the eyes of the law. They offer legal arguments with no basis in law or explanations that seem absurd at first sight.

On Monday, for example, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was asked if he was concerned that Trump was keeping highly classified national security documents in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago. His response: “A bathroom door locks.”

Alas, McCarthy is far from the only one to debase himself in favor of the former president. So, on Trump’s second not guilty plea in three months, following his arrest and arraignment Tuesday in federal court in Miami, let’s take apart the two most common and absurd defenses of his behavior.

Selective pursuit

This is the story of the “witch hunt” that has driven the Republican Party for years. In this narrative, the “deep state” has always had it for Trump, targeting him for things that other officials, especially Democrats, get away with. “If you’re Donald Trump, they’ll come after you for anything,” Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said on CNN on Tuesday. “But if you’re Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden, they’re going to investigate very, very slowly, and let’s see where it really ends up.” It’s an inverted way of looking at what’s happened over the past few years.

True, Biden was discovered to have classified documents from his time as a senator and as a vice president in his personal possession, some stored in his Delaware garage. Same with former Vice President Mike Pence. In both cases, the deletion of secret documents after their terms ended was apparently unintentional, and there was no indication that either of the men even knew he had the documents. Both men cooperated with authorities, immediately returning the documents to their rightful owner, the federal government. Even so, Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, quickly appointed a special counsel to look into the case for the president’s documents.

In contrast, it took the government more than a year to obtain the hundreds of classified documents that Trump took from the White House. The government first asked politely, then they issued subpoenas, and finally they executed a search warrant. Even now, it would be foolish to assume that everything in Trump’s possession has been handed over. The indictment accuses him of multiple acts of obstruction, including having his personal assistant Walt Nauta move boxes in order to hide them from his own attorneys, and later suggesting to one of his attorneys that the lawyer “rip out” any documents that could get Trump in trouble.

And what about Clinton, whom Trump still seems to believe he is running against, seven years later? It has become an article of faith among Republicans, both the “lock her up” mob and the so-called more serious, that Clinton committed a major crime by using a personal mail server to conduct government business while that she was secretary of state. Even Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who plays one of the few responsible politicians in the modern GOP, called the allegations against her “damning.”

Yet the Justice Department, while correctly calling his behavior “grossly negligent,” declined to prosecute — a decision that has infuriated the GOP ever since. “Is there a different standard for a Democratic Secretary of State compared to a former Republican President?” asked Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running against Trump in the Republican primaries while echoing his claims against lawsuits. No. But there’s a different standard for an official who cooperates with the government after apparently making a mistake in handling highly sensitive information, than one who plays three cards with investigators until they don’t. have no choice but to enter his home with a warrant.

The Law on the Presidential Archives

A separate defense of Trump’s actions has been offered by the former president’s lawyers for months, and lately has appeared more frequently in right-wing media: he is not guilty, the argument goes, because of a law called the Presidential Records Act. Congress passed this law in 1978, after the Watergate scandal, precisely to prevent presidents from taking papers that do not belong to them when they leave the White House. (Previous law prevented Richard Nixon from destroying his own papers, including Watergate tapes, after he resigned in 1974. Nixon challenged the law but lost in the Supreme Court.)

The law explicitly says that the federal government will “reserve and retain complete ownership, possession, and control of presidential records.”

And that’s how the Trump team interprets the Archives Act: “The president can take whatever he wants when he leaves office,” said Kash Patel, an attorney who served as a top adviser to the national security in the Trump administration. When the president takes a document, he continued, “it passes from the property of the United States government to the personal and private property of the former president.” That’s about as wrong as it gets; it’s literally the opposite of what the law says, especially when it comes to the kind of highly sensitive documents – nuclear secrets, military strategies, etc. – that Trump is accused of illegally keeping in his possession. I would call it gaslighting, except it’s not creative enough.

What is concerning about the bogus Presidential Records Act argument is how quickly it has become a talking point among Trump advocates. It almost seems like a coordinated effort to sway the public conversation, and so does Aileen Cannon, the federal judge handling the Trump case, who has previously demonstrated what you might call a remarkably flexible and Trump-friendly view of the relevant law. How is it in court? Think of records as a red light. If enough people in the right-wing ecosystem continue to call it a green light, Cannon might be persuaded to treat it as such and drive the case straight into a ditch.

Perhaps the worst argument of all is that it is somehow dangerous to prosecute a former president. The greatest danger, of course, is a former president who repeatedly flouts the law without consequence.

